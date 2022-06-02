During today’s State of Play presentation, Sony shared a new trailer for Horizon Call of the Mountain. The clip gave a close look at its gameplay, which features several of the series’ signature mechanics.

Announced at CES this year, Horizon Call of the Mountain is a VR title based on the Horizon franchise. It’ll launch exclusively for PlayStation VR2. Though Sony highlighted the new headset’s software during the stream, it didn’t give a release date for any games or the hardware itself.

The trailer follows a new protagonist named Ryas, a former Shadow Carja Warrior, doing everything you’d expect in a Horizon game but from a first-person perspective. We see her climbing walls and fighting robot dinosaurs, just as she does in Horizon Forbidden West. However, players can only see her disembodied hands.

In addition to the new look at the VR game, the State of Play stream unveiled a surprise update for Horizon Forbidden West that’s available today. It now has New Game + along with transmog features, new weapons, and Trophies, as well as a new Ultra Hard difficulty. Players can also respec their own skill points.

Horizon Call of the Mountain is being developed by Guerrilla Games, alongside Firesprite, a U.K. studio that Sony had acquired last year. As for PSVR 2 itself, it’ll have a 4K OLED display and can be set to either 90 or 120Hz. The headset will also have eye-tracking and the Sense controllers will have haptic feedback.

Horizon Call of the Mountain does not have a release date as yet.

