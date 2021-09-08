  1. Gaming

Sony acquires Firesprite, developer behind Playroom games, The Persistence

By

Sony is growing its list of PlayStation studios once again with the acquisition of Firesprite, the U.K.-based developer behind The PlayroomThe Playroom VR, and The Persistence. The purchase of Firesprite, announced through a post on the PlayStation Blog, marks the third of this summer for Sony.

Firesprite’s acquisition by Sony is also one of the largest to date. Although the developer isn’t a household name, it’s sizable, with over 250 employees. Comparably, London Studio and Media Molecule, Sony’s two other U.K.-based developers, have fewer developers than Firesprite combined.

In a statement posted on the PS Blog, Firesprite founder and managing director Graeme Ankers spoke on the studio’s history with Sony and what’s next. “Now, as a first party studio,” said Ankers, “we know we have the full support of PlayStation in furthering our heritage of combining creativity and technical innovation to offer some truly unique experiences for PlayStation fans.”

Welcome to the family, @FirespriteGames!

Veterans of The Playroom and The Persistence bring awesome technical and creative capabilities to PlayStation Studios. Full details: https://t.co/R1IOJo2BYi pic.twitter.com/YjfK3OYrxZ

&mdash; PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 8, 2021

It’s not immediately clear what role Firesprite will play for Sony going forward though, whether it’s as a developer or something more targeted. Just this summer the company purchased both Housemarque, the studio behind Returnal, and Nixxes Software, a developer with years of experience porting console games to PC. With Housemarque likely continuing to make its own games and Nixxes purchased with the express intention of porting PlayStation games to PC, it’s not clear which role Firesprite will fall into. Considering the company’s experience with PS VR though, it’s possible that the first game we see from Firesprite will be for Sony’s next-gen PS VR system.

This week is full of announcements for Sony, which is hosting a PlayStation Showcase at 1 p.m. PT on Thursday, September 9. The 40-minute-long presentation will “include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond.”

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap air fryer deals for September 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Best cheap Nest Thermostat deals for September 2021

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

The best portable chargers for 2021

Best portable chargers

How to watch the Star Trek movies and TV shows in order

William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy in Star Trek: The Original Series

It’s the last day of Dell Labor Day sales — the best deals still available

25-inch gaming monitor by Dell with Magic Legends on the screen.

The best mesh Wi-Fi systems for 2021

modem vs. router

Dell is practically giving away gaming laptops today

The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a colorful creature on the screen.

Dell XPS 15 laptops are $500 off right now — but hurry!

The Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop (9th Gen) purple flower on screen, white background.

This HP Chromebook is over 50% off at Best Buy — today only!

HP 11.6 Chromebook Intel Celeron 4GB Memory 32GB eMMC Flash Memory Ash Gray white background

The best smart wallets for 2021

How to uninstall Windows 11

Devices running Windows 11.

Some of Dying Light 2’s tools will be locked behind player choices

A survivor in Dying Light 2

The best free movies on YouTube right now

Special agent Motoko Kusanagi falls through the sky above a neon city in a scene from 1995's Ghost in the Shell.