 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

PlayStation VR2 production reportedly paused by Sony

Tomas Franzese
By
PlayStation VR2 headset on blue background.
Sony

Sony is reportedly pausing production of the PlayStation VR2 headsets because it has a backlog of unsold headsets.

This report comes from Bloomberg, which claims that PSVR2 sales have slowed every quarter since its February 2023 release, causing stocks of the device to build up. It says Sony has produced 2 million headsets but reportedly hasn’t sold through them yet. As a result, it’s apparently pausing the production on new units until it works through some of that backlog, according to Bloomberg’s anonymous sources.

Recommended Videos

If true, this report does not paint an optimistic picture of the future for Sony’s second headset. After over one year on the market, the PSVR2 has suffered due to a lack of first-party game support and enticing exclusive content. Although it was my first VR headset, I’ve recently spent more time in my Meta Quest 3. In general, PSVR2 has made less of a splash in the gaming industry than its predecessor, so it’s not too surprising that there’s a surplus of unsold units right now. Bloomberg’s report offers no insight into when production of new PSVR2 headsets will resume.

Related

Digital Trends contacted Sony to affirm the validity of this report and gain better insight into the company’s commitment to VR. We will update this article when we receive a response.

Heading into 2024, upcoming PSVR2 games include Aces of Thunder, Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, Zombie Army VR, Metro Awakening, and Behemoth. On the headset’s first anniversary, Sony announced that it’s exploring how to make PSVR2 compatible with PCs, although we have not gotten any more updates on the initiative since then.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Hideo Kojima partners with Sony on a return to the stealth action genre
Hideo Kojima 2024 January State of Play in front of Kojima Productions banner

Kojima Productions has a new stealth action game coming after the long-awaited Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. At the latest PlayStation State of Play, Kojima revealed that his studio will work with Sony to produce a new, original IP in the form of a "next-generation action espionage" game. He now has a total of three AAA games in the works, including OD.

While Kojima didn't reveal anything specific about the game, he claimed that he was confident the title would be the "culmination" of his work. He described it as an interactive title that would also be a movie, aligning with his well-documented interest in film and production. It's unclear if this means that the project is both a game and a movie, or a game that is like a movie.

Read more
I made my own special-edition, Mario-themed PlayStation 5
A red and blue PS5 stands on a table with matching controllers.

While we can argue all day about which console is best, there's one PlayStation 5 feature that no other system can claim: customization. On the original PS5, players could easily snap off the system's faceplates and replace them with new ones. Sony would naturally keep that feature for its slimmer PS5 model, creating an entirely new line of console covers, starting with its Deep Earth Collection.

I didn't think much of that initially, considering that it was an expected feature. That is, until I turned my PS5 into my own custom, "special edition" Mario-themed console.

Read more
PlayStation State of Play, January 2024: How to watch and what to expect
Eve kneeling with her sword.

Sony announced its first State of Play of 2024 today. This digital showcase, which will take place on January 31, will set expectations for PlayStation's 2024, much like Xbox's Developer_Direct did for Sony a couple of weeks back. It's shaping up to be a lengthier show full of intriguing exclusives, so it's something that PlayStation fans will definitely want to tune into.

For those wondering when and where they should be tuning into the first State of Play of 2024, as well as what they should be expecting from it, we've rounded up all that useful information for you.
When is January 2024's State of Play?
The first State of Play of 2024 will begin at 2 p.m. PT on January 31. When it comes to length, Sony says that it will be "over 40 minutes long."
How to watch January 2024's State of Play
State of Play | January 31, 2024

Read more