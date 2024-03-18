Sony is reportedly pausing production of the PlayStation VR2 headsets because it has a backlog of unsold headsets.

This report comes from Bloomberg, which claims that PSVR2 sales have slowed every quarter since its February 2023 release, causing stocks of the device to build up. It says Sony has produced 2 million headsets but reportedly hasn’t sold through them yet. As a result, it’s apparently pausing the production on new units until it works through some of that backlog, according to Bloomberg’s anonymous sources.

If true, this report does not paint an optimistic picture of the future for Sony’s second headset. After over one year on the market, the PSVR2 has suffered due to a lack of first-party game support and enticing exclusive content. Although it was my first VR headset, I’ve recently spent more time in my Meta Quest 3. In general, PSVR2 has made less of a splash in the gaming industry than its predecessor, so it’s not too surprising that there’s a surplus of unsold units right now. Bloomberg’s report offers no insight into when production of new PSVR2 headsets will resume.

Digital Trends contacted Sony to affirm the validity of this report and gain better insight into the company’s commitment to VR. We will update this article when we receive a response.

Heading into 2024, upcoming PSVR2 games include Aces of Thunder, Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, Zombie Army VR, Metro Awakening, and Behemoth. On the headset’s first anniversary, Sony announced that it’s exploring how to make PSVR2 compatible with PCs, although we have not gotten any more updates on the initiative since then.

