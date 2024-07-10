PlayStation Plus’ July game catalog is absolutely stacked

PlayStation announced its PlayStation Plus catalog for July, and it’s one of the most packed lineups we’ve seen in a while. It’s not only a great mix of genres (including VR) but it features some well-known franchises as well as indies. They’re all coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members on July 16.

Arguably, the two largest games are Remnant 2 and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. The former is a third-person Soulslike shooter (yes that combination is possible) with procedurally generated areas and quests. It’s a direct sequel to the popular Remnant: From the Ashes, so if you’re looking for more of its unique blend of gameplay elements, this might be a good pick. Unfortunately, this is the standard edition, so you won’t get access to the The Awakened King DLC

The latter is an HD remaster of 2007’s Crisis Core, the prequel to Final Fantasy VII that stars Zack Fair — a minor character in the original game. He’s most known for his Buster Sword and his relationship to Cloud Strife, the protagonist of Final Fantasy VII. He also shows up in Final Fantasy VII Remake, so playing Crisis Core is a great way to not only get more Final Fantasy while you wait for the third remake entry but to expand your understanding of the remake’s events.

But there is so much more here coming to the Extra tier, including a Jackbox Party Pack, along with two No More Heroes titles. The PS Plus Premium tier includes the aforementioned Extra titles, plus a PSVR2 title from Owlchemy Labs and a few retro throwbacks — Summoner from the PlayStation 2 and Ratchet and Clank Size Matters from the PlayStation Portable — ready for you to play. Here’s the full list.

PS Plus Extra:

Remnant II — Standard Edition (PS5)

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (PS4, PS5)

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (PS4, PS5)

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 (PS4, PS5)

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PS4, PS5)

No More Heroes 3 (PS4, PS5)

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition (PS4)

Deadcraft (PS4)

Steep (PS4, PS Plus re-release)

PS Plus Premium: