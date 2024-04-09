 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The next Battlefield game is in development with help from Dead Space studio

Tomas Franzese
By
Crawford shoots enemies with a turret he place in Battlefield 2042.
EA

EA Motive, the studio behind 2023’s excellent Dead Space remake, confirmed that the next Battlefield game is in development and that it will assist with its development. Unfortunately, work on that new game also means that seasonal updates for Battlefield 2042 will cease after the conclusion of Season 7: Turning Point.

These announcements were made across two separate blog posts. The one about EA Motive explains that “a group of developers from Motive are joining the talented teams at Criterion, DICE, and Ripple Effect to continue unlocking the full potential of Battlefield.” Dead Space remake creative director Roman Compos-Oriola and executive producer Philippe Ducharme were named as the leaders of this team.

Recommended Videos

While that makes the chances of a Dead Space remake follow-up questionable, the post does reaffirm that an Iron Man game is still in the works at EA Motive, revealing that the team was successful in “hitting a major internal milestone and laying a robust foundation for the journey ahead,” over the past year. Details are light on what the next Battlefield game will be like, although EA calls it “a universe across both multiplayer and single-player experiences.” As the focus on that is ramping up, Battlefield Manager Byron Beede confirmed that support for Battlefield 2042 will wind down.

Related

“We will continue to support the game with new in-game challenges, events, modes, and, of course, ongoing maintenance, but we are moving away from delivering official seasons,” Beede explained. “We know this news may be disappointing.  However, as we looked at what the future of the series required, it became clear it was time for us to shift our resources and focus to be fully dedicated to what comes next.”

Battlefield 2042 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. EA has not said when we should expect the next Battlefield game to be released or what platforms we should expect it on.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
The best video game remakes reinvent the classics, they don’t just revisit them
Isaac Clarke stands in a dark room in Dead Space.

The video game industry has remake fever. While the idea of redoing a classic game is nothing new (see something as old as 1993’s Super Mario All-Stars), we’re currently experiencing a wave of remakes as developers revisit some of the best games of the 2000s and beyond. Last year we got The Last of Us Part I and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion, while 2023 will see games like Resident Evil 4 getting a full redo hot on the heels of Dead Space. Like a Dragon: Ishin, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp, Silent Hill 2, System Shock … the list seemingly grows with every passing month.

With so many remakes filling up 2023’s game release calendar, I find myself asking a simple question: Why? That’s not a cynical question directed at the overall concept of remakes, but rather one that’s worth asking on an individual project level. Why is 2023 the right moment to reboot a series? What will this remake do to deepen my understanding of the original game? Are more modern graphics enough to justify a retread into a 15-year-old game that still plays well by today’s standards, or would that time and money have been better spent moving forward?

Read more
The best guns in Dead Space
Isaac Clarke aims at a necromorph in Dead Space.

If there's one thing Dead Space is best known for, it's got to be using its unique selection of mining tools and guns to dismember the disgusting mutated corpses roaming around the USG Ishimura. Luckily, the team at EA Motive has only improved upon this experience in its remake of the popular survival horror title, implementing a helping of updates to protagonist Isaac Clarke's makeshift weaponry to ensure that even returning players may want to rethink their favorite loadout. Read on to see what we consider the best guns in Dead Space and where you should focus your upgrades.
Equip these guns
These four guns tend to be useful in a variety of scenarios and are worth keeping equipped in a weapon slot throughout the entirety of the game.
Plasma Gun
The Plasma Gun is the first weapon you'll come across in the game, and in many ways, it's also the best. While some other guns may be better at specific things – especially in regards to crowd control or brute force – the fast firing rate and ability to rotate the Plasma Gun's beam help to make it an immensely powerful all-arounder that is ideal for dismembering necromorphs. When upgrading this gun, focus on hitting nodes that increase your damage and capacity so that you can hit hard while reloading less often.

Pulse Rifle
The Pulse Rifle is another gun found fairly early, and it may initially seem like a weak option compared to the Plasma Gun, but it can be quite a beast once you've invested in some upgrades. Perhaps most exciting about this automatic gun is its secondary fire, though, which can unleash a proximity mine, allowing you to set up some dastardly traps for those nasty necromorphs. Your upgrades for this one should focus on moving directly upward on the track so that you can toss a node in the Kinect Autoloader (SP1) and greatly increase your fire rate.
Contact Beam
The Contact Beam is found in the first few hours and is the most powerful weapon in the game in terms of raw damage output, but it doesn't do much for you in terms of dismemberment. Use it against enemies that you just need to burst down quickly with its overpowering beam, then make use of its secondary fire (a strong laser shot) to pummel bosses. In terms of upgrades, just prioritize capacity so that you can use it longer – though bear in mind that you'll burn through ammo quickly, and buying it at the store can get pricey.
Line Gun
The Line Gun is somewhat similar to the Plasma Gun, but it's much more focused on crowd control due to its wide attack. It'll make quick work of the legs on a pack of standard necromorphs or take out all three of a Lurker's projectile-firing tentacles with one shot, so once you get this weapon, you should keep it on you at all times. Due to needing it for handling groups of enemies, prioritize the upgrade path that grants it additional capacity and damage.
Store these guns
These three weapons have situational uses and can be fun to use, but they just aren't as versatile as the choices above. You're probably better off keeping them in your storage and only bringing them out on rare occasions, if at all.

Read more
The best video games of January 2023: Hi-Fi Rush, Dead Space, and more
Chai points a finger gun at a robot in Hi-Fi Rush.

2023 is already off to a strong start in terms of game releases. PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch all received notable new exclusives, while multiplatform AA games and indies helped add even more depth and flavor to January’s game lineup. From rhythm-based action games to engaging strategy RPGs to highly polished retro throwbacks, the best games of this month were extremely varied in the experiences they offered too.
Unexpectedly, this has been one of the best months for video game releases in a while. As such, there are already a lot of great games to keep track of. If you’re wondering which brand-new games you should check out, Digital Trends recommends the following eight games from January 2023.
Hi-Fi Rush
Hi-Fi RUSH | Official Launch Trailer
Hi-Fi Rush is January’s biggest shocker because it launched immediately after being announced at Xbox’s January 25 Developer Direct show. While it’s from Tango Gameworks, the developer behind horror games like The Evil Within and GhostWire Tokyo, Hi-Fi Rush couldn’t be further from being a scary game. Instead, it’s a stylish rhythm action game where everything from the player’s attacks to idle environmental animations moves to the beat of whatever song is playing.
Rhythm-game genre mashups aren’t a new concept. Still, Hi-Fi Rush manages to be one of the more approachable games of its kind because of some useful accessibility options and great tutorials that will have players fighting to the beat in no time. On top of that, Hi-Fi Rush features a gorgeous visual aesthetic, with graphics and character animations that make you feel like you’re watching an excellent animated TV show. "Hi-Fi Rush rockets to the top of the rhythm-action genre thanks to a stellar combat system that goes far beyond simple beat-matching," Giovanni Colantonio wrote in a four-and-a-half-star review of the game.
There’s always been a rhythmic sense to action games like Bayonetta and Devil May Cry. Hi-Fi Rush makes that rhythm an active part of the action, and it looks great while doing it. Hopefully, this is the start of an exciting 2023 for Xbox players. Hi-Fi Rush is available now for PC and Xbox Series X/S and is available as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription.
Fire Emblem Engage
Fire Emblem Engage - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Direct 9.13.2022
Intelligent Systems and Nintendo’s long-running strategy game series Fire Emblem has returned with a new console game that takes the best ideas from the successful mobile title Fire Emblem Heroes. Fire Emblem Engage is a fantastic celebration of the series, as players can call upon past Fire Emblem game protagonists to aid them in the series’ trademark deep strategy battles.
“Fire Emblem Engage delivers another strong tactics experience made just a bit better thanks to smart, mobile-adjacent hooks,” Giovanni Colantonio wrote in a four-star review of Fire Emblem Engage. “Its story isn’t as engrossing as some recent installments and its side activities can get tedious, but memorable characters and colorful art direction make for another easy victory in a long line of them.”
It takes a slightly different approach than its predecessor, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, but this game is still a treat for fans of strategy games. It also marks the start of a busy 2023 for Nintendo, which will finally release games like Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom this year. Fire Emblem Engage is available now exclusively for Nintendo Switch.
Dead Space
10 Minutes of Dead Space Remake Gameplay
Dead Space finds itself in a similar situation to The Last of Us Part I: it might not be the most necessary remake, but it’s still an excellent game. This is the iconic sci-fi horror game for 2009 set on a scary space station that you remember, only with better graphics, more accessibility, and more detailed animations as you hack away at the limbs and flesh of necromorphs.
“For anyone who’s yet to play one of gaming’s horror greats, the new take on Dead Space is a fairly definitive version of the experience,” Giovanni Colantonio’s four-star Dead Space review explains. “Its limb-carving combat and claustrophobic atmosphere still outclass its peers 15 years later, and that fact is only emphasized with some smart adjustments.”
If you enjoyed playing through the original Dead Space, you’ll almost certainly have just as much of a good time with this remake. That said, this remake should also serve as a fantastic jumping-on point for players that are new to the series. Dead Space is available now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.
Season: A Letter to the Future
Season: A Letter to the Future - Release Date Reveal Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games
Season: A Letter to the Future is a game about a young girl traveling the world before an apocalyptic event wipes away every. That sounds daunting and scary, but in practice, this game can be laid back as atmospheric as players travel the world, choosing what to keep records of and taking in the visuals.
“Season: A Letter to the Future is a meditative indie adventure that rewards players who are willing to slow down and take it all in,” Giovanni Colantonio wrote in a four-star review of this game. “Even when its written story wanders, its vibrant world and detailed sound design always speaks for itself.”
Likely one of the first true indie darlings of the year, this game should be on your radar. Season: A letter to the Future is available now for PC, PS4, and PS5.
One Piece Odyssey
ONE PIECE ODYSSEY | Launch Trailer
Anime fans, this one is for you. One Piece Odyssey received a massive Dragon Quest-style JRPG this month. While it gets off to a slow start, it’s still a surprisingly approachable JRPG that will fully immerse you in the world of this long-running anime and manga.
“It sets out to be a journey that anyone can enjoy, and achieves it by embracing well-established formulas while adding its own flavor into the mix,” De’Angelo Epps writes in a four-star review of One Piece Odyssey. “While there are a few bad winds pushing the ship away from the harbor of being a perfect experience, this is an excellent addition to the JRPG genre and one that I think you should try out whether you’re a big One Piece fan or just an appreciator of JRPGs.”
You probably already know if One Piece Odyssey is for you, but because anime game adaptations can be so hit or miss, it’s good to get a massive JRPG for one that’s this good. One Piece Odyssey is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake | Meet the Bikini Bottomites Trailer
A follow-up to SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated, this simple 3D platformer is a faithful SpongeBob experience filled with humor, pretty visuals, and surprisingly solid level theming and design. It’s not pushing the boundaries of what 3D platformers can do, but as far as licensed games based on kids’ TV shows go, it’s one of the best in recent memory.
“Especially on platforms like PS4 and Xbox One, where kid-friendly platformers like Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Super Mario Odyssey aren’t as common, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a fun platformer for your kids,” I wrote in a three-and-a-half star review of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. “Even if you’ll notice some of its presentation flaws and lack of gameplay ambition as an adult, it’ll still be delightful if you’ve ever had a bit of love for SpongeBob’s misadventures.”
If you’re planning to pick up one game on this list for your kid, I’d recommend SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake. This game is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Release Date Reveal Trailer
If you’re looking for a fun new indie title to add to your game library this month, we recommend Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider. Taking inspiration from the likes of Shinobi and Mega Man, this retro-style platform nails both the aesthetic and gameplay feeling of games on the Sega Genesis. It’s a simple retro-inspired indie title but achieves precisely what it sets out to do quite well.
“Because retro throwback games are so common, new ones need to go above and beyond with their presentation to stand out,” I wrote of the game earlier this month. “Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider does so, just as Blazing Chrome successfully did. In terms of gameplay, it also feels like JoyMasher and The Arcade Crew pulled it right out of the 16-bit era, with a couple of refinements.”
It’s a short and sweet game, too, only clocking in at about 2 to the 3 hours for most players. That should make Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider a great palette cleanser between this month’s AAA heavy hitters. Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Amazon Luna.
Forspoken
Forspoken Deep Dive | Exploring Athia
Forspoken game follows a girl named Frey who is transported to the magical world of Athia and must save it from an annihilation wave called the Break. Although the story isn’t great, running around its open world and fighting enemies is enjoyable, thanks to Frey’s magical abilities. Few games incorporate magic as deeply into their game design as Forspoken does.
“I would recommend Forspoken to action and RPG fans, but I wish I could give them one of my save files with total open-world freedom and most of the traversal and combat spells unlocked from the jump,” my three-and-a-half star Forspoken review states. “The adventure is at its weakest when it’s forcing players to wade through lots of poor narrative content that takes too long to pay off. Its best beats aren’t paced or delivered well and serve as a weighty vambrace holding back this game’s real magic: a dazzling open-world game that truly does feel next-gen.”
If you can navigate your way through the divisive discourse surrounding this game’s writing and get through its weaker narrative sections, you’ll find that Forspoken is actually quite fun at its core. Forspoken is available now for PC and PS5.

Read more