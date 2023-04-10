 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

You played the Dead Space remake. Now check out its ‘demake’

Tomas Franzese
By

Three months or so in, 2023 has been the year of the remake, as some of this year’s best-reviewed games have been new versions of Resident Evil 4, Metroid Prime, and Dead Space. Now, developer Fraser Brumley is looking to go the opposite way. Dead Space Demake is available for free on itch.io and clues us in on what it might have felt like if Visceral Games released Dead Space in the PlayStation 1 era.

It’s not even close to the full game — you should be able to get through it in around a half-hour — Brumley’s Dead Space Demake is a novel little Unreal Engine indie project that adapts some of Dead Space‘s iconic gameplay moments and locations into a much more retro-feeling formula. The PS1-era aesthetic works shockingly well with Dead Space‘s formula. The rough, pixelated edges of the space station corridors and the Necromorphs that attack Issac within them are just as creepy as the remake’s highly detailed versions of these same things.

Related Videos
Issac shoots a Necromorph in Dead Space Demake.

Even if you’ve played the original and EA Motive’s remake, the Dead Space Demake should still be a novel experience as you now have another way to experience some of the best parts of one of the greatest horror games of the past two decades. It speaks to the appeal of something Digital Trends has written about in the past, which is that remakes that reinvent and reimagine something well-known are just as interesting as the remakes that give an already great game a simple coat of fresh paint.

Dead Space Demake is available for free on itch.io, although you should also pick up the Dead Space remake for PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X/S if you want to compare the two. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
9 terrifying horror games you can play on Xbox Game Pass this Halloween
Back 4 Blood Stinger preparing to attack.

Halloween is right around the corner and a lot of players are getting into the holiday spirit by playing as many horror games as possible. This year, Xbox Game Pass makes the search for scares especially easy with a wickedly good collection of fear-inducing horror games included with a subscription. Microsoft could honestly change the name to Xbox Fright Pass in honor of the season with how many creepy and thrilling titles are available right now.

Here are some of the best horror games available on Xbox Game Pass this Halloween season. Alternatively, if you can't do horror, check out our list of spooky games for Halloweenies.
Back 4 Blood
Back 4 Blood - Campaign Trailer

Read more
Dead Space Livestream: When it airs, how to watch, what to expect
Isaac Clarke from the new Dead Space.

After being revealed during this year's EA Play Live 2021 event, developer Motive Studios is finally ready to share more about its remake of the cult-classic horror title Dead Space. Over Twitter, the developer announced a livestream focused on the game. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Dead Space livestream.
When is the Dead Space livestream?
The Dead Space livestream is set to start at 10 a.m. PT on August 31. The event likely won't have a pre- or post-show either, so don't worry about sticking around or getting to the stream early for any extra details.
Where to watch the Dead Space livestream?
According to Motive's post on Twitter, the stream will be exclusive to Twitch, with no other streaming services being mentioned.
What will be shown at the Dead Space livestream?
The tweet about the stream from Motive itself was sparse on details, something that we can likely expect to be reflected in the stream itself. We're set to get "a very early look at the development of Dead Space." That makes a lot of sense considering how recently the game was announced. However, that statement also dashes any hopes of the game releasing this year, solidifying it for either a 2022 or 2023 release at the earliest.

Likewise, GameSpot has reported that the stream will also include some "special guests" from the Dead Space community. This group is part of the Dead Space Community Council, a group of fans EA has been consulting with while working on the game. The stream will be hosted by Kahlief Adams, host of the popular Spawn on Me podcast, and content creator Jackie Butler.

Read more
New Dead Space game is a next-gen exclusive remake of the horror classic
Isaac Clarke from the new Dead Space.

As revealed during EA Play Live 2021, a Dead Space remake is in the works, and it'll be launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Dead Space Official Teaser Trailer – EA Play Live 2021

Read more