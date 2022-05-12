 Skip to main content
The Dead Space remake is coming in January 2023

DeAngelo Epps
By

The Dead Space remake is a title that has been on everyone’s minds since EA announced the project was in development. After months of speculation and rumors, EA finally revealed a proper release date for the game: January 23, 2023.

EA announced via press release that Dead Space remake is officially set to launch in January after previously planning a more vague 2023 launch. The studio notes that the remake takes the original and rebuilds it from the ground up utilizing the Frostbite game engine. This engine is also used in EA series like Battlefield and Mass Effect.

“We’re making great progress on our road to hitting Alpha and we’re happy to announce that the game will be launching in January next year,” said Phillippe Ducharme, senior producer of Dead Space. “We can’t wait for players, both old and new, to see how we’ve elevated the original experience in the remake to be just as impactful for this generation.”

A Dead Space livestream that took place today featured an early look at the visual evolution from the original title to the remake. It also officially revealed that the original protagonist, Issac Clarke, is set to return and lead the franchise.

There is still a chance that Dead Space remake could be delayed from this set release date. Two more long-awaited titles, Starfield and Redfall, were hit by delays today, reminding players that release dates are rarely set in stone these days.

The Dead Space remake launches on January 27, 2023, so start stocking up on diapers.

