Dead by Daylight goes single-player with The Casting of Frank Stone

Behaviour Interactive revealed The Casting of Frank Stone, a new narrative-focused single-player horror title set in the Dead by Daylight universe, at The Game Awards 2023.

Dead by Daylight has stayed relevant in the competitive landscape of live-service multiplayer titles in no small part due to the rollout of horror films’ most iconic characters, as well as its addicting gameplay. For as popular as this asymmetrical game centered around four survivors attempting to avoid and escape one powerful killer –such as Chucky, Ghostface, and even Nic Cage — has become, a strong narrative has never been a key ingredient in its success. We already knew the universe would be expanded with a Blumhouse-produced film adaptation, however, we now know that players looking to fully engross themselves in a new original story in that universe will finally get that chance.

Being developed by Supermassive, The Casting of Frank Stone will be set in Oregon, where a mysterious killer has made a steel mill the site of their horrific killings. Players will follow a new cast of original characters as they attempt to solve — and survive — the twisting and potentially supernatural events. In true Supermassive Games fashion, choice and consequence are at the heart of this narrative experience. Even the most minor of decisions are suggested to have major repercussions on future events. This is a huge departure from the type of experience Dead by Daylight players are accustomed to, which Mathieu Côté, head of partnership at Behaviour, states was intentional.

“We’re always looking at ways to offer different experiences to the Dead by Daylight community. Our players have been interested in a single-player narrative experience for quite some time, and we’re excited to expand the Dead by Daylight universe and explore new territory with Supermassive Games, a studio that is at the forefront of modern video game storytelling.”

While no firm release date has been set, The Casting of Frank Stone is expected to launch sometime in 2024. It will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games, and the Microsoft Store.

