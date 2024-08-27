The Dead by Daylight and Castlevania crossover launches today, not only bringing a new killer and survivor to the former, but also some new abilities, including shape-shifting for the first time.

Undoubtedly, the flashiest of the additions is the new killer, The Dark Lord (you know, Dracula). And like the lord of darkness himself, he can shape-shift into three forms. First is the normal vampire form, which can throw flames and float around obstacles. The second is the wolf, which has improved survivor tracking abilities that let it see clues like scratch marks or follow scent orbs. The wolf can also collect these orbs to move faster. Finally, there’s the bat, which doesn’t have a terror radius, can teleport to nearby vault locations, and has the keenest perception out of all three, with scratch marks constantly being visible and footsteps being louder (although you can’t see the survivors).

Switching between all three forms will take strategy and some experience in Dead by Daylight to use effectively, but it’s a great way to change up the relatively normal batch of killers.

Then there’s the new survivor, Trevor Belmont, who will be bringing along three new perks. Eyes of Belmont reveals the killer’s aura for a longer period of time after completing a generator and will likely be a new favorite among survivors. The other two are more specific, with Exultation allowing you to upgrade a held item if you pallet stun a killer, and Moment of Glory givingthe player a “broken” status effect when injured. After a certain amount of time, they’ll heal one health state.

As with many previous collaborations, both the killer and survivor get new skins. Trevor gets a bunch, including ones for Leon and Simon Belmont, while Dracula can dress himself up as versions of himself from Dracula X and Castlevania Chronicles. Strangely enough, there’s also a skin that makes him look like Alucard from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and comes with “an entirely new experience,” according to the developers.

If you can wait until September 12, Dead by Daylight will also be getting a Maria Renard outfit for Kate Denson and a Sypha Belnades outfit for Mikaela Reid.

If you’re a Castlevania fan who doesn’t care about Dead by Daylight, there’s a little extra news. Three Nintendo DS Castlevania titles will be releasing on the Switch in the Castlevania Dominus Collection, announced during Nintendo’s August Partner Showcase on Tuesday. The bundle includes Dawn of Sorrow, Portrait of Ruin, and Order of Ecclesia, along with the arcade title Haunted Castle.