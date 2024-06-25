 Skip to main content
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft is vaulting into Dead by Daylight next month

Lara Croft vaulting over a window sill in Dead by Daylight.
Developer Behaviour Interactive officially announced on Tuesday that Tomb Raider icon Lara Croft will be coming to Dead by Daylight after being the subject of multiple leaks.

Dead by Daylight has never exclusively been about horror, although any characters added should be able to handle themselves against the Entity and all other kinds of obstacles inside The Fog. And Lara Croft certainly fits the bill. According to an official post, this is the Lara straight out of the 2013 Tomb Raider, which takes place on the island of Yamatai.

“Her memories of Yamatai may fade with time, overtaken by nightmarish black fog. Yet the lessons she learned will remain ingrained, even in the face of endless terror,” the post reads. “While someone with lesser resolve might scream, Lara understands the severity of that reaction, instead using it as an opportunity to regroup and scout her enemies.”

The ultimate survivor faces a gauntlet of otherworldly peril.
Lara Croft is coming.
Dead by Daylight: Tomb Raider. July 16. @tombraider

PTB Patch Notes
Reddit 🔗 https://t.co/IulnB3mrTS
Forums 🔗 https://t.co/GNpztWbfXe pic.twitter.com/0kYgKzRVBL

&mdash; Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) June 25, 2024

Unlike other Survivors that have been added over the years, Lara Croft comes alone, without a Killer or map. She does come with three perks though:

  • Finesse, which makes your fast vaults 20% faster when you’re healthy.
  • Hardened, which reveals the Killer’s aura for a limited amount of time after you unlock a chest and cleanse/bless a totem.
  • Specialist, which helps you gain extra tokens when you open or rummage through a chest. Consume all tokens when you do a great skill check on a generator, but for each consumed, reduce the maximum required progress for that generator.

Behaviour announced Lara alongside a big patch, which is now available in the Public Test Build (PTB). Version 8.1.0 was set to have a feature called Disconnect Bots, which would allow a bot to spawn if a player disconnects during loading. However, because of negative player feedback, the feature won’t go live. Either way, you can check out Lara Croft along with the new balance changes in the PTB before she officially arrives on July 16.

This is just the latest change Behaviour has made to Dead by Daylight this year. We’ve gotten survivors like Alan Wake, crossovers with properties like Dungeons & Dragons, and news about multiple spinoff titles.

