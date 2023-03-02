 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Jason Blum and James Wan are making a Dead by Daylight movie

Tomas Franzese
By

The popular multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight is the latest video game to get a movie adaptation. Notable horror film talent is backing this project, according to Variety, as Insidious and The Conjuring Director James Wan and Paranormal Activity and The Purge producer Jason Blum are involved.

Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions and James Wan’s Atomic Monster are producing the Dead by Daylight film alongside game developer Behaviour Interactive and Striker Entertainment. The project is still in its early stages, though. Variety reports that James Wan and Jason Blum are still searching for a director and screenwriter for the project as they want people who are big fans of the game to be the main creatives behind its film adaptation.

Pinhead holds the Lament Configuration in the Dead by Daylight video game
Behaviour Interactive

As such, we don’t know what the film’s premise is yet, or if its producers even have one already outside of the basics of people trying to survive in The Fog and all of the horrific killers that dwell within it. Personally, I can’t wait to see whether or not the film will include any of the crossover characters featured in Dead by Daylight, or if it will solely focus on Behaviour Interactive’s original characters. While many asymmetrical multiplayer horror games have been released in the years since Dead by Daylight’s 2016 launch, none have quite had the staying power of it.

Its 4v1 gameplay, where some players fight to activate generators and escape a powerful, deadly killer, is highly engaging, and its constant crossovers with franchises like Stranger Things, Resident Evil, Hellraiser, and Silent Hill have kept it very relevant in film, television, and gaming spaces. As such, it’s not too surprising that this game would eventually be adapted like Uncharted or Ghost of Tsushima, even if it’s less story focused than those titles.

The Dead by Daylight film does not have a projected release date. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hogwarts Legacy: all Demiguise Statue locations
Jesse Lennox
By Jesse Lennox
February 28, 2023 3:40PM
A demiguise statue glowing.

What open-world game would be complete without collectibles? Love them or hate them, Hogwarts Legacy has a wide range of things to collect, but all of them serve a purpose.

Among these collectibles are the Demiguise Statues, which are arguably the most important in the game. Aside from being part of a sidequest with its own rewards, you will need to find these hidden treasures in order to upgrade one of the most useful spells in the game. If you're on the hunt for the Demiguise Statues in Hogwarts Legacy, let this guide be your Revelio spell on their locations.
What Demiguise Statues do
Demiguise Statues won't appear in the world until you unlock the Alohomora Skill from Gladwin Moon. You'll be shown the first statue, which will then spawn the rest in the world. Once you collect nine of them, you will get to Alohomora level 2, and at 13, you unlock level 3. If you're hunting them all down, there are a total of 30 to find (not counting the initial three you get when first learning Alohomora). Keep in mind that these statues only appear at night.
All Demiguise Statue locations

Read more
PlayStation VR2 is my first headset. Here’s what I think after one week in VR
Tomas Franzese
By Tomas Franzese
March 1, 2023 3:30AM
A side view of the PlayStation VR2, which sits on a wood table.

Before my PlayStation VR2 arrived at my doorstep last week, my experience playing in VR was minimal. I'd reported on the industry and its games for years, but my actual playtime in a headset was limited to an Eve: Valkyrie demo at a GameStop ahead of PlayStation VR's launch, a couple of demos at trade shows, and one 15-minute session of Phantom: Covert Ops on Meta Quest 2 while hanging out with a friend. 
Despite claims by companies like Meta that VR would serve as the future of communication and entertainment, the technology seemed too scattershot and underdeveloped for my liking, with many competitors putting out underpowered headsets, many of which need a wire or two. That said, part of me still wondered if it would take the right headset with the right features and game library to transform the gaming medium forever. Although the Meta Quest 2 has tempted me for some time, it was the PlayStation VR2 that finally got me to bite the bullet and embrace VR.

PSVR2 is expensive at $550, but it appealed to me with its impressive specs and the fact that it only requires one wired connection to the PS5. That was all I needed to bite the bullet. Since it arrived, I've gone all-in on the tech to make up for lost time, trying out games like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded. Although I'm impressed by the headset's power and how comfortable it is, don't consider me a convert just yet. I can't imagine it replacing traditional gaming on my PS5 or becoming my preferred social setting anytime soon, and that leaves me to wonder how high VR's ceiling can actually go.
Strapping in
My first thought when I got my PSVR2 was that the package was much smaller and lighter than I expected. VR always seemed large and clunky from an outside perspective, so I was impressed by the sleek and easy-to-unbox packaging and the headset's manageable size. Next, I had to set up the headset, which was something I was dreading as a first-time user. Surprisingly, the setup process was pretty quick after I plugged in the headset.
Within about 15 minutes, I had completed the initial setup and was already familiar with the passthrough tool. It didn't dig into my head and nose like I thought it would, mercifully. The few times I've strapped on other VR headsets, they've always felt like they're squeezing my face. That was not the case here, as I easily adjusted the headset to my liking. Even the feeling of the wire quickly became a non-factor for me as I played more and more.

Read more
PSVR vs. PSVR 2: The difference between the Sony VR headsets
Jesse Lennox
By Jesse Lennox
March 1, 2023 4:25AM
Playstation VR2 headset on a PlayStation-themed wallpaper.

Sony jumped in fairly early to the virtual reality market with its first PSVR unit in 2017. It was, and still is, the only console manufacturer to have dedicated VR hardware that uses the power of its systems to power its headsets. The PSVR, at the time, was the bestselling headset on the market, but this was many years ago.

Now that the PSVR 2 is on the market and promises to be an improvement over the first model in every way, many people might wonder just how much better it is. If you're curious how the original PSVR stacks up to the PSVR 2, here's a full breakdown.
PSVR vs. PSVR 2: Specifications

Read more