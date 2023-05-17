Asymmetrical horror game Dead by Daylight is adding another iconic character to its roster. Well, maybe not so much a character as a very real person. Nicolas Cage is coming to the game.

Yes, you read that right.

It’s the performance of a lifetime.

Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage. Coming to a realm near you. Learn more on July 5th. pic.twitter.com/A96yvZPYpt — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) May 17, 2023

Dead by Daylight is known for adding classic horror characters to the game, pulling from series like Resident Evil, Halloween, Scream, and more. It’s even added some Hollywood icons from horror film history, like Bruce Campbell’s Ash Williams. Its next character will apparently take that trend even further by simply adding Nicolas Cage — not one of his characters, but the man himself.

The news comes from a very short teaser video on Dead by Daylight‘s Twitter account. The 42-second clip features a voiceover from Cage, who gives a short speech about “transforming everything you think you may know.” The clip ends with his faithfully rendered digital self staring into the camera.

Details on what exactly that means for Dead by Daylight are currently unclear. The video notes that more specifics are coming on July 5, so we can only speculate for now. Will he be featured as a monster or a survivor? Will we get different skins depicting his iconic roles throughout his career? And will we get a full voice acting performance from him? We’ll have to wait a few months to find out.

Nicolas Cage is no stranger to the horror genre, so his inclusion isn’t too left-field. He just recently starred in the horror-comedy Renfield, where he plays Dracula. Perhaps this is all just a tease to confirm that the actor will land a role in the upcoming Dead by Daylight film adaptation.

