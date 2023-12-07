The reveal trailer for Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake, the latest iteration of the award-winning adventure game of the same name from 2013, debuted at The Game Awards 2023 as the first game in its Opening Act Preshow. Swedish director Josef Fares will take charge of the remake of his original game alongside developer Avantgarden.

“It is a privilege to see new life coming into Brothers,” Fares said of the remake. “Avantgarden have done a great job to bring this story back for a new generation to experience.”

The Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons remake sticks close to the original source material, just with more quality-of-life features and completely redone graphics. It looks like something straight out of a Pixar movie, with finely drawn scenery and character models, versus the more bland, blocky landscapes and avatars from the original. The remake also incorporates a co-op mode where you and a friend can play as the two brothers, similar to Fares’ other award-winning project, It Takes Two.

Like the original, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons stars the brother pair Naia and Naiee and follows their journey to save their father from a fatal illness. The two of them have to overcome life-threatening obstacles like tiptoeing along cliffsides, sneaking past trolls, and more during the fairy tale-like adventure. For more, you can read our review of the original Brothers game.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake will launch on February 28, 202,4 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.

