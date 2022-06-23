A Plague Tale: Requiem is coming just in time for Halloween

A release date for A Plague Tale: Requiem was finally revealed during today’s Focus Showcase stream, promising that players can finally jump into the highly anticipated sequel on October 18 on all major consoles and PC.

A Plague Tale: Requiem picks up after A Plague Tale: Innocence, with main characters Amicia and Hugo escaping their homeland and heading to southern France. They hope to find answers that can help them cure Hugo’s curse, which causes him to suffer from extreme illness and allows him to control hordes of rats. The siblings will meet plenty of new characters and face down no shortage of fresh threats as they once again make their way through the plague-ridden and war-torn medieval countryside.

Though story details remain fairly scarce — for good reason — the game appears to be taking a significantly more mature approach to both narrative and combat. Unlike in the first game, which featured limited fighting options and focused almost entirely on puzzles and stealth, the sequel will allow the duo to engage in quite a lot of deadly combat. Footage seen so far shows Amicia wielding a crossbow and mercilessly stabbing foes with knives, and Hugo remains able to call upon his rat army to dispose of threats with overwhelming force.

A Plague Tale: Requiem launches October 18 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/s, PC, and even Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming. Sweetening the pot even more for Xbox players is the fact that the game is a day one release for Game Pass subscribers, so anyone with an active subscription can dive in at no additional cost on release day.

