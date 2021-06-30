A Plague Tale: Innocence headlines July’s PS Plus lineup

The PS Plus lineup for the month of July 2021 features A Plague: Tale Innocence, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Sony announced today. This new list of games will be available for PS Plus members to download on July 6 and will replace June’s offerings.

A Plague Tale: Innocence for PS5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds for PS4 are your PlayStation Plus games for July: https://t.co/Ge3l6Z73d3 pic.twitter.com/6MleafBoEm — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 30, 2021

The most notable inclusion for July is A Plague Tale: Innocence, which will only be available for PlayStation 5 (sorry, PS4 owners). This enhanced version of the PS4 game will be presented in 4K and targets 60 frames per second, along with faster load times. Players don’t need to have purchased the PS4 version of this game to gain access to the PS5 edition (unlike the PS Plus inclusion of Final Fantasy VII in March). A Plague Tale: Innocence follows the story of two siblings, Amicia and Hugo, as they attempt to escape deadly soldiers and swarms of rats.

Next up is Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, a game that is beloved among fans despite not featuring a single-player campaign. This game marked the series’ first implementation of a battle royale format with its Blackout mode, which is still popular to this day. With rumors and reports swirling about 2021’s upcoming Call of Duty game, Activision’s decision to offer Black Ops 4 on PS Plus is well-timed.

Finally, WWE 2K Battlegrounds serves as an interstitial release, bridging the gap between WWE 2K20 and this year’s installment. Battlegrounds is a simplified wrestling game with a more arcade-like feel, though it still features many popular WWE superstars like John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Remember, PS Plus subscribers have until July 5 to download Star Wars: Squadrons and Operation: Tango at no additional cost. (Virtua Fighter V Ultimate Showdown will still be available after July’s PS Plus games arrive.)

Editors' Recommendations