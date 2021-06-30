  1. Gaming

A Plague Tale: Innocence headlines July’s PS Plus lineup

By

The PS Plus lineup for the month of July 2021 features A Plague: Tale Innocence, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Sony announced today. This new list of games will be available for PS Plus members to download on July 6 and will replace June’s offerings.

A Plague Tale: Innocence for PS5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds for PS4 are your PlayStation Plus games for July: https://t.co/Ge3l6Z73d3 pic.twitter.com/6MleafBoEm

&mdash; PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 30, 2021

The most notable inclusion for July is A Plague Tale: Innocence, which will only be available for PlayStation 5 (sorry, PS4 owners). This enhanced version of the PS4 game will be presented in 4K and targets 60 frames per second, along with faster load times. Players don’t need to have purchased the PS4 version of this game to gain access to the PS5 edition (unlike the PS Plus inclusion of Final Fantasy VII in March). A Plague Tale: Innocence follows the story of two siblings, Amicia and Hugo, as they attempt to escape deadly soldiers and swarms of rats.

Next up is Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, a game that is beloved among fans despite not featuring a single-player campaign. This game marked the series’ first implementation of a battle royale format with its Blackout mode, which is still popular to this day. With rumors and reports swirling about 2021’s upcoming Call of Duty game, Activision’s decision to offer Black Ops 4 on PS Plus is well-timed.

Finally, WWE 2K Battlegrounds serves as an interstitial release, bridging the gap between WWE 2K20 and this year’s installment. Battlegrounds is a simplified wrestling game with a more arcade-like feel, though it still features many popular WWE superstars like John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Remember, PS Plus subscribers have until July 5 to download Star Wars: Squadrons and Operation: Tango at no additional cost. (Virtua Fighter V Ultimate Showdown will still be available after July’s PS Plus games arrive.)

Editors' Recommendations

Konami/Bloober Team partnership adds more fuel to rampant Silent Hill rumors

konami bloober teams partnership silent hill rumors

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for July 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Best cheap gaming deals for July 2021

father and son playing video games

Best cheap PlayStation deals for July 2021

playstation 5 controller and ps5

Best cheap PS Plus deals for July 2021

Best PS Plus deals

Everything we know about Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl

stalker 2 heart of chernobyl release date trailer gameplay news featured

A Control multiplayer spinoff game is in the works at 505 Games

Control protagonist Jesse explores the game's facility.

Final Fantasy 5 and 6 will be delisted to make way for the new Pixel Remaster

The airship in Final Fantasy VI's original remaster.

A Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut may be on the way

Death’s Door impressions: A macabre Nintendo love letter

The tiny reaper fights a massive enemy in Death's Door.

Everything we know about Redfall

Promo art for the vampire shooter Redfall.

Sony acquires Returnal developer Housemarque, teases another purchase

The protagonist from the game Returnal in a space suit posed in front of flag.

LG goes after gamers with 120Hz Dolby Vision for C1 and G1 series OLED TVs

A gamer using one of LG's TVs.