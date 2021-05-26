Star Wars: Squadrons headlines June 2021 PS Plus lineup

Sony announced the new PlayStation Plus lineup for the month of June, which includes Operation: Tango, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, and Star Wars: Squadrons. The games will be available to download for PS Plus members starting on June 1, replacing the previous month’s offerings.

Star Wars: Squadrons is the biggest name in the bunch. It’s a multiplayer dogfighting game that puts players in control of X-wings and TIE fighters. The game features a full-fledged single-player story mode that takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi. It allows players to participate in missions as part of the New Republic and the Empire, offering both perspectives as the two factions battle it out. Star Wars: Squadrons features a competitive multiplayer mode as well, and is even fully playable in PSVR.

June 2021’s PS Plus lineup also includes Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown for PS4. This was previously announced as a PS4 exclusive and serves as a remaster of Virtua Fighter V, which originally launched in 2006. This remaster offers improved visuals and is overseen by Yakuza and Judgment developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. It will include an all-new online mode, as well as an improved UI.

Finally, PS Plus users get Operation: Tango, a “cooperative spy adventure” where players complete missions online with friends. The game will launch the same day it comes to PS Plus. It leans into effective communication between both team members, who play as either an Agent or a Hacker. Operation: Tango requires players to have a working microphone to participate. Only the PS5 version is available via PS Plus, despite the game also launching on PS4.

Remember, PS Plus subscribers have until May 31 to download Battlefield V, Stranded Deep, and Wreckfest at no additional cost.

