Sea of Thieves confirmed for PS5 as Xbox details multiplatform rollout

Tomas Franzese
By
Enemies in Sea of Thieves
Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft has finally laid out when people can expect Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, and Grounded to go fully multiplatform.

On Wednesday morning, Pentiment and Grounded were confirmed for Nintendo Switch during the February Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, and Hi-Fi Rush’s PS5 release date leaked shortly thereafter. After all that, Microsoft put out an Xbox Wire post detailing which four of its Xbox console-exclusive games will go multiplatform and when they will do so. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer previously refused to do so during a podcast confirming Xbox’s multiplatform plans on February 15.

With the Xbox Wire post, we learned that Sea of Thieves, Rare’s multiplayer pirate game, launches on PlayStation 5 on April 30. It has full crossplay support and does not appear to be planned for Nintendo Switch at this time. PS4 and PS5 versions of Obsidian Entertainment’s Pentiment and Grounded were also confirmed following the Nintendo Direct appearance earlier in the day. They will be released for the Switch on February 22 and April 16, respectively. Microsoft also clarified that Hi-Fi Rush is now available for preorder and launches on March 18 in the U.S.

Key art of the multiplatform Xbox games.
Microsoft

Microsoft’s rollout of release dates and platforms of these first-party multiplatform ports has been quite confusing, so here’s a full rundown on when and where you can expect each of these games in order of release.

  • Pentiment launches on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on February 22.
  • Hi-Fi Rush launches on PS5 at 4 p.m. PT on March 18.
  • Grounded launches on PS4 and PS5 on April 16.
  • Sea of Thieves launches on PS5 on April 30.

