Because Elden Ring and some other fantastic games made a strong impression early in 2022, it's easy to feel like there's not much left in store this year outside of God of War Ragnarok, which just got a release date. Fortunately, a quick look at this fall's game lineup reveals that this couldn't be further from the truth.

From experimental indie and AA games to remakes of great games to sequels for some critically acclaimed AAA titles, it's clear that we're in for a busy holiday season. Even outside of God of War Ragnarok, fall 2022's game lineup features a wide variety of titles that should please all types of players. Although few of these games will probably be as revolutionary as Elden Ring, there are still plenty of reasons to get excited about what's on the horizon.

A strong start ...

By pairing Dark Souls' tried-and-true difficult action formula with a vast open world that players can explore without much direction, FromSoftware scored a massive hit this year with Elden Ring. Once-in-a-generation games obviously don't come along very often, and they also make it harder for the rest of a given year's games to stand out. Elden Ring will be the measuring stick every other game is compared to this holiday season, and few (if any) games will topple it in the public's eye. We've already gotten a taste of that early in the year, as the game overshadowed great titles like Horizon Forbidden West, Sifu, OlliOlli World, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land that launched around it in February and March.

As such, it's understandable why some people are having trouble getting excited about what's still in store despite the fact that May and June had some standout games. That stigma worsened as some highly anticipated games like Starfield, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Forspoken, and Redfall were delayed into 2023. While the absence of those games is disappointing, look a little bit closer, and you'll find that there's still plenty to look forward to on every platform later this year.

... and a strong finish

While you might not be playing the new Zelda or Bethesda game this fall, many notable AAA titles are still launching. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will probably be one of the year's biggest games because of that franchise's stature. God of War Ragnarok looks like a grand follow-up to one of the best games of the last decade. And for those looking to revisit a classic, The Last of Us Part 1 will bring the PS3 classic to the technical level of its equally lauded sequel. Those three games alone make this fall pretty great for gaming, but they aren't the only AAA titles set to be released.

On the Nintendo front, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and Bayonetta 3 (the latter still doesn't have a firm release date) will give Switch players plenty to enjoy in lieu of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. As for offerings from third-party developers, Skull and Bones, Digimon Survive, Saints Row, Soul Hackers 2, Madden NFL 23, NBA 2K 23, Valkyrie Elysium, Sonic Frontiers, Marvel's Midnight Suns, Gotham Knights, Star Ocean: The Divine Force, The Callisto Protocol, and Dragon Quest Treasures help round out a varied AAA lineup.