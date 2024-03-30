 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

I’m secretly hoping that the leaked all-white Xbox Series X isn’t real

Giovanni Colantonio
By
An Xbox Series X sits next to both Series S models.
Xbox Microsoft

Xbox’s anticipated mid-generation console refresh might be right around the corner. Over the past few weeks, there have been some rumblings that an all-white Xbox Series X may be coming this year. That rumor kicked into second gear when Exputer posted photos it says it received of the device. The leaked images show a standard Xbox Series X with a white casing. The design is about the same, but there’s one key difference: It doesn’t have a disk drive. If the rumors are proven true, that’ll be the system’s selling point, potentially putting it at a lower price point than the current Series X.

Leaked images of all-digital white Xbox Series X (expected to be priced under $499 w/ improved heatsink but no major enhancements, release this summer) https://t.co/4QU2D6045I pic.twitter.com/svMsTmDl3B

&mdash; Wario64 (@Wario64) March 27, 2024

The low-quality images are suspicious-looking, but there’s good reason to believe the device may be legitimate. The Verge corroborates the rumor, claiming it’s seen internal documents revealing some hardware changes coming with the console. The color swap also does match what Xbox did with its Series S, which got an all-black variant last year with an expanded hard drive. It’s very possible that we’ll see a white Series X on retail shelves come this holiday season. And as someone who enjoys collecting consoles, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little disappointed.

Recommended Videos

I first caught wind of Xbox’s mid-generation refresh during a fiasco last year when Microsoft accidentally uploaded unredacted documents to the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) website revealing its future hardware plans. The most exciting nugget in that bunch was a page detailing a system code-named the Brooklin. The diskless system was said to be an updated version of the Series X with 2TB of storage and improved sustainability. Though what caught my eye was its left-field redesign, one that made it look like a Bluetooth speaker.

Related

While the design got some chuckles from cynics, I was intrigued. My current Series X is a bit of an awkward tower that doesn’t quite fit right in my entertainment center. I actually have it propped up on a speaker close by, which has made it easily accessible to my nosy cat who loves sitting on the system’s top vent. While the design is less gaudy than that of the PlayStation 5, I’d long hoped that a mid-generation refresh would give me something sleeker that would require less space and blend in with my entertainment center more easily.

A leaked slide shows an updated Xbox Series X mode.
Microsoft

If the rounded Brooklin has transformed into a white Series X behind the scenes, I’m afraid those hopes are dashed. A big white tower is sure to stick out like a sore thumb even if it’ll match my Nintendo Switch OLED dock (it would have also matched my PS5, but I’ve since customized my faceplates to make it darker while giving it more pizazz). It’s a tiny complaint considering that I have no real need for an Xbox without a disk drive, but the possibility does seem like a bit of wasted potential.

One of my favorite things about new consoles or handhelds is seeing how they get remodeled throughout their life span. The Game Boy Advance days gave us a wealth of memorable second drafts that improved the device’s form factor, like the excellent SP model. That incremental hardware philosophy was still going strong last generation with the Xbox One, which got sleeker as its life span went on. Some of the most iconic console designs of all time have been born from iteration, which has led to more practical, efficient models that move the tech forward and look good doing it.

I’ve especially grown to appreciate that as someone who owns a lot of old consoles now. I love that I can display my original Nintendo 3DS next to its “New” upgrade and marvel at the differences between them. It’s a fun exhibit in my personal museum, putting a nice historical snapshot on my shelf that represents how the way I play games has evolved and improved through my life. Maybe it’s sentimental, but I’m fond of seeing my own growth reflected in the gaming devices that helped shape me. Maybe, deep down, I’m experiencing some existential worry about what a nearly identical Xbox model would mean.

Is this a real problem that will negatively impact any part of my life? Absolutely not. It’s a ridiculous thing to care about in any serious way, especially considering that I have no need for it. I’m just left looking longingly at the leaked Brooklin model that may never see the light of day. It was poised to be been a more practically compact system that would have looked great in a glass case next to my boxy Series X one day.

Maybe I’ll just put an Amazon speaker in there instead and pretend.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Xbox’s 2023 games feel like the Series X launch lineup we never got
EMBARGO 10/4 12:01 AM PT: A camera angle up close to a Forza Motorsport race.

Even though we’re almost three years into the life span of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, it feels like this console generation is just starting for Microsoft.
It’s no secret that Xbox was slow to start up and then maintain consistency this console generation. For example, 2020 saw the company putting out a weak console launch lineup made up of ports and remasters. While 2021 had a flurry of great games, it was followed by a comparatively barren 2022. And 2023 hasn't been perfect either (due, in large part, to the flop that is Redfall), but outside of that, this year delivered the excellent Hi-Fi Rush, the grandly scaled Starfield, solid ports of two Age of Empires games and Quake II, a new Minecraft title, and a technical showpiece in Forza Motorsport.
Looking at that varied lineup, these games showcase both the potential of the Series X and the power of Xbox as a brand. Prospects for Xbox’s lineup are up heading into 2024 too, so it feels like we’re at the proper start of the Xbox Series X and S console generation ... even if it came a few years too late.
A new beginning 
Looking at the 2020 launch lineup for Xbox Series X/S, it wasn’t exactly emblematic of what the console could do. While there were some nice 4K and 60 frames per second (fps) upgrades for Xbox One games, the only new draws were a console port of Gears Tactics, the multiplayer-supporting Tetris Effect: Connected, a temporary next-gen exclusive version of Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and some smaller indies like The Falconeer and Bright Memory 1.0.

Most of those games were on or came to more platforms afterward and, in general, didn’t provide that strong of an argument for why players should stick around this console generation. But looking at many of the games Xbox has released this year, it finally feels like we have a bundle of good Xbox exclusives that show what the platform was always capable of.
In my review of Forza Motorsport, I note that the game feels like a launch title because it’s an impressive technical showpiece. It runs at 4K and 60 fps in performance mode, which is something not many games this generation have done. The closest comparable games are Astro’s Playroom and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PlayStation 5, which effectively demonstrated the power of Sony's console early on.
Forza Motorsport was also built as a platform that developer Turn 10 Studios can expand over time. It plans to periodically slot in new single and multiplayer content, including new cars and tracks. A game like that makes a lot of sense early on in a console’s life span in this live-service era. It’s what Microsoft tried to do with Halo Infinite, even if that didn’t pan out as expected due to a one-year delay, and with Killer Instinct on Xbox One.

Read more
Leaked Xbox controller could fix the most underwhelming thing about the Series X
A black Xbox Series X and controller against a black background.

September 19’s massive Xbox leak revealed a lot of neat hardware we weren’t supposed to know about. While getting a peek into Microsoft’s ideas for a mid-gen console refresh and even its next-generation console is exciting, the leaked piece of hardware that intrigued me the most is the new Xbox controller, codenamed Sebile.

Also referred to as “The New Xbox Controller” in the leaked Roadmap to 2030 document from May 2022, this Sebile controller includes many neat features that could help an Xbox controller stand out from the competition. While Microsoft’s controllers have all felt great to use since the days of the Xbox 360, Microsoft's primary controller haven’t innovated as much as the competition in recent generations.

Read more
Xbox’s Phil Spencer responds to blockbuster leak: ‘So much has changed’
Xbox Series X on a table.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has finally commented on the massive Xbox leak that happened earlier today. In his public statement, he explained that "so much has changed" since many of the documents were created and asked fans to be excited about Xbox's future.
On Tuesday morning, unredacted versions of a lot of documents pertaining to the Xbox vs. FTC trial appeared. These emails and documents, most of which were created or written sometime between 2020 and 2022, revealed a lot of unannounced information. That included things like a mid-gen refresh for the Xbox Series X and S, some unannounced Bethesda games, and even Microsoft's early goals for its next-generation console. Hours later, Spencer commented on the leak.
"We've seen the conversation around old emails and documents," Spencer explained on X (formerly known as Twitter). "It is hard to see our team's work shared in this way because so much has changed and there's so much to be excited about right now, and in the future. We will share the real plans when we are ready."
https://twitter.com/XboxP3/status/1704233222752571842
At first, people didn't know where the leak came from, with the FTC quickly denying that it leaked these things. Ultimately, United States District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley revealed that Microsoft had done it to itself while trying to provide the court with a secure cloud link to relevant exhibits for the trial. The Verge went on to report that Phil Spencer also sent out a memo internally about the leaks today, echoing the statements in his tweet.
"Today, several documents submitted in the court proceedings related to our proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard were unintentionally disclosed. I know this is disappointing, even if many of the documents are well over a year old and our plans have evolved," Spencer's memo reads. "I also know we all take the confidentiality of our plans and our partners’ information very seriously. This leak obviously is not us living up to that expectation. We will learn from what happened and be better going forward. We all put incredible amounts of passion and energy into our work, and this is never how we want that hard work to be shared with the community. That said, there’s so much more to be excited about, and when we’re ready, we’ll share the real plans with our players. In closing, I appreciate all of the work that you pour into Team Xbox to surprise and delight our players."
The fact that Microsoft did this to itself is an embarrassing accident, especially when some of the information contained within the documents and emails is no longer accurate. For now, all we can do is wait and see if Microsoft will actually release new versions of its Xbox Series X and S consoles next year and if games like Doom Year Zero, a sequel to Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Dishonored 3 get announced.

Read more