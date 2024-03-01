 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth isn’t on Xbox, so play these RPGs on Game Pass

Tomas Franzese
By
Aerith stares at floating lanterns in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.
Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is out now, but it’s only available on PlayStation 5.

As is the case with Helldivers 2, Xbox players might be feeling left out of the fun as one of the year’s most critically acclaimed games isn’t on their platform. Although the original Final Fantasy VII is no longer on Xbox Game Pass, quite a few other fantastic RPGs from or inspired by Japanese developers are. If you’re looking for a great RPG on Game Pass that’ll fill the void, try these titles, listed in no particular order, this weekend. They won’t fully replace the Rebirth-sized hole in your heart, but they’re all killer games in their own right.

Recommended Videos

Tales of Arise

The main character of Tales of Arise.
Bandai Namco Entertainment

A recent addition to Xbox Game Pass, Tales of Arise is a solid alternative to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. It’s the latest game in the Tales series, an RPG franchise only eight years younger than Final Fantasy. As another 3D RPG where players engage in real-time combat with a full party of characters, it’s the closest game to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in terms of of experience on this list. Tales of Arise still stands on its own, though, thanks to an engaging story and a beautiful, cel-shaded anime and manga-influenced art style. It even garnered a five-star review from Digital Trends. After spending dozens of hours in Tales of Arise, you’ll forget all about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth … or at least you’ll be able to pretend like you did.

Related

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The Yakuza Like a Dragon cast fighting diaper-wearing Yakuza in Like a Dragon.
Sega

One of Digital Trends’ favorite games of all time, 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon is available on Xbox Game Pass. Deep turn-based combat and an excellent story livened up what was a long-running action game franchise from Sega. Ichiban Kasuga may be the best RPG protagonist since Cloud Strife, and its cast of older characters feels much different than your typical RPG party. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is just a solid game all-around, so you’ll have a great time if you decide to give it a shot on Xbox Game Pass.

Sea of Stars

Zale, Valere, and Serai fighting wind dragon in Sea of Stars
Sabotage Studio

If you’re in a nostalgic mood and want a game that feels like old-school Final Fantasy, then I’d recommend Sea of Stars, the only Western-developed game on this list. Sea of Stars is a throwback to 16-bit era Square Enix RPGs like Final Fantasy VI and Chrono Trigger, offering a take on what these kinds of games would be like had the genre not gotten infatuated with 3D. Gorgeous pixel art and a satisfying-to-learn combat system made Sea of Stars a surprise hit in 2023. If you missed out on it then, playing Sea of Stars now will get your mind off Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Gameplay from Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
505 Games

Although its sequel and full-fledged Suikoden successor, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, doesn’t hit Xbox Game Pass until April, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is already on the subscription service. It serves as a prequel to that upcoming game and plays as a side-scrolling action RPG. It’s meant to introduce players to some important characters and world lore that they’ll need to know, kind of like how playing Final Fantasy VII Remake and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion before Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is recommended. It’s the shortest game on this list, as it can be beaten in under 15 hours, so if a series inspired by Suikoden sounds intriguing to you, give Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising a shot.

Persona 3: Reload

Party members prepare for an attack in Persona 3 Reload.
Atlus

Persona is one of the few Japanese RPGs that can give Final Fantasy a run for its money nowadays. Its latest release, Persona 3: Reload, was a day one Xbox Game Pass title upon its release in February. It’s a very different kind of RPG experience than Final Fantasy as it follows modern-day high school students as they take on supernatural threats. Being a flagship Xbox Game Pass 2024 title, it’s the closest thing Xbox has to a new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth competitor right now.

Ni no Kuni and Ni no Kuni II

Main character and Familiar from Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch.
Bandai Namco Entertainment

Developed by Level-5 and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, both Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered and its sequel, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom — Prince’s Edition, are on Xbox Game Pass. Both games offer up engaging third-person RPG adventures that look and play beautifully; Studio Ghibli even collaborated with Level-5 on animated cutscenes for the first game. Although the Ni no Kuni series hasn’t reached the heights of popularity that franchises like Final Fantasy, Persona, or Tales have, these RPGs are still well worth a shot if you haven’t played them before.

Final Fantasy XIV Online — Free Trial

A screenshot of Final Fantasy XIV running on Xbox.
Square Enix

If you truly need to get your Final Fantasy fix in on Xbox, but don’t want to spend any money outside of Xbox Game Pass, then Final Fantasy XIV Online — Free Trial is your best option. This beta for the Xbox version of Square’s popular MMO technically requires a subscription to at least Xbox Game Pass Core to access. Although you’ll also need to create a new Square Enix account to play it, this is a great way to check out Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, Havensword, and Stormblood on Xbox and get your fill of Final Fantasy in lieu of Rebirth. Let’s cross our fingers and hope the full release of Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox comes to Game Pass as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
This is the cheapest Alienware gaming laptop worth buying today
The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop on a desk.

Alienware, Dell's gaming-focused brand, has made a name for itself among gamers for its powerful and stylish machines, but that also means they're usually expensive, even with the discounts from gaming laptop deals. Here's an offer that you probably would think is worth buying though -- the Alienware x14 R2 at $400 off, which pulls its price from Dell down to $1,600 from $2,000. It's still not what you'd call affordable, but if you can stretch your budget for it, this device will be worth every penny.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop
The Alienware x14 R2 may be relatively affordable compared to some of the best gaming laptops, but it's perfectly capable of running the best PC games at their most demanding settings without any issues. That's because the machine is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that's the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The gaming laptop will be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years, so you won't have to think about making any upgrades soon.

Read more
How to fast travel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Chocobo Station

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a massive game with multiple regions to explore, and a whole lot of ground to cover within each one. You'll want to get around the world in the most efficient manner possible, which is by using fast travel. Below, we'll detail how to make it happen so you can keep your adventure moving at a brisk pace.
How to fast travel
There are two types of fast travel points throughout Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Fast travel within a region and fast travel to another region. These function differently, with the latter requiring an additional step.

How to fast travel within a region
When exploring a region, you can open your map and instantly fast travel to any previously visited location in that region. When traveling to a rebuilt Chocobo Station or Intel spot (tower, lifespring, or fiend), you'll also be able to choose whether to appear at the new location on foot or already on your chocobo. Efficient!
How to fast travel to another region
Fast traveling to another region requires you to speak to specific characters at designated spots within each region, such as chocobo ranches, the Costa Del Sol ferry boat dock, or various airstrips. Here are the spots you need to head to for regional fast travel.

Read more
How to change your party and party leader in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Cloud and Tifa stand back-to-back in a fight.

In Final Fantasy 7: Remake, Cloud was usually alone or with just one or two other companions at a time. Aside from a few instances, mainly combat trails and VR missions, you never had to worry much about party management during the story. In Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, your crew starts out at five and only grows from there.

As was the case in the original and Remake, only three characters can be active in a fight at a time, one of which is the leader. While playing as Cloud is great fun, you will be doing yourself a disservice by not switching the party up and experimenting with different combinations. The game tells you that it can be done, but isn't as informative on exactly how to do these things as, say, Chadly would be. Here's how to change your party and set your party leader in Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth.
How to change your party and party leader

Read more