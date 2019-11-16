Microsoft revealed at its Xo19 celebration in London that more than 50 new titles will be added to Xbox Game Pass over the next year, and 10 of those titles are from the popular Final Fantasy series.

Several of the Final Fantasy games that are coming to the subscription service have received remasters since their original launch, and it looks like Xbox Game Pass subscribers will receive these latest versions for each title.

The list of Final Fantasy titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in 2020 are as follows:

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered

Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XV

The list contains almost all the main-line games in the franchise since 1997’s Final Fantasy VII, including the two-part Final Fantasy X and the Final Fantasy XIII trilogy. The glaring omissions on the list are Final Fantasy XI and Final Fantasy XIV, the two MMOs in the series.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer, however, told the press in a pre-XO19 event that Final Fantasy XIV will arrive to the Xbox Game Pass in the future.

“[Final Fantasy] 14 is one I’ve been dedicated to, working with [director] Yoshida-san to find a solution to bring that game to Xbox. And while it’s not in the news today, I wanted you to know, rest assured, that we will be bringing that game to Xbox,” Spencer said.

The partnership with Square Enix to bring the Final Fantasy titles to Xbox Game Pass does not mean that the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake will no longer be a PlayStation 4 exclusive. However, the service’s subscribers will at least gain access to the RPG’s original version, plus nine more Final Fantasy games, to dive into the series.

Other important announcements at X019 include Obsidian’s cooperative survival game Grounded, Rare’s new IP Everwild, and Dontnod Entertainment’s Tell Me Why. Microsoft also said that it will expand Project xCloud‘s availability in 2020 to more countries and include PC support, and revealed its Black Friday offer for the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

Editors' Recommendations