Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: all piano sheet music locations and rewards

While there’s no shortage of ways to distract yourself while playing Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, one of the most unexpected minigames is the surprisingly deep piano system. In most of the major hub towns you encounter across the expansive world, Cloud can find a piano to sit down at and tickle the keys. You’re free to play any song you want in free play, but you can turn this system into a full-on rhythm game, almost like Guitar Hero, by collecting sheet music of some of the game’s most iconic tracks. There’s even an NPC near each piano who will reward you if you get a high enough rank on each song. Cloud may not be the most expressive in his words, but he can sure play the piano with heart. Here is where you can find all the sheet music and what rewards await if you can master them.

Where to find all sheet music

Sheet music, thankfully, isn’t hidden away in chests or has to be purchased for crazy amounts of Gil, but a few do have some hidden requirements. Each new composition is found on a piano in the world and is free to snag once you sit down. Even if you don’t feel like playing right then and there, make sure you always at least grab the music to add to your collection so you don’t have to backtrack later and get it. There are eight in total to find, and some will only come later in the story, but none are missable once you open up fast travel back to previous areas. This is the natural order you can collect them.

Recommended Videos

On Our Way

Our first piece of music can be picked up once you hit Chapter 4. During this section, go to the Crow’s Nest town in the Junon region, which you can only enter by doing the “When Words Won’t Do” side quest. Once you complete this quest and can freely enter the town, hit up the bar and grab this tune.

Tifa’s Theme

After a rather exciting cruise to Costa del Sol in Chapter 6, you can add this piece to your collection by making a quick stop at the fancy Royal Crown Hotel.

Barret’s Theme

Not much further into the game in Chapter 7 you will visit Barret’s old hometown of Corel. The Rock Bottom Bar is waiting with his song.

Cinco de Chocobo

Chapter 9 takes you through the town of Gongaga. Even a town way out in the forest has a piano, which means yet another song to snag.

Two Legs? Nothin’ to it

One chapter later, in Chapter 10, you need to do a little exploring in Cosmo Canyon to find your way to the piano, but the icon on your map won’t lead you astray.

Aerith’s Theme

Perhaps the most iconic song in the entire game, if not the franchise, is hidden behind a completely optional side quest. Once you reach Chapter 11, return to Nibelheim and do the “White-Haired Angel” side quest. It may seem totally irrelevant, but the quest ends with you playing and collecting this song.

Let the Battles Begin!

Once you prove your skills and get an A rank or better on all prior songs, you will get this new one as a reward from the NPC Dorian next to all pianos.

One-Winged Angel

We’re not sure if fighting Sephiroth or getting this song is harder. If you want to play this terrifying arrangement, you need to donate all 88 Treasure Trove items to Johnny. This more or less requires you to 100% the entire game

All song rewards

For every song you A rank, Dorian will give you a prize when you talk to him. Here’s everything you can get:

On Our Way – Level 2 HP Up Materia

Tifa’s Theme – Level 2 MP Up Materia

Barret’s Theme – Level 2 Warding Materia

Cinco de Chocobo – Level 2 Steadfast Block Materia

Two Legs? Nothin’ to it – Level 2 Empowerment Materia

Aerith’s Theme – Level 3 Binding Materia

A ranking them all, aside from unlocking Let The Battles Begin!, also gets you a level 4 healing Materia. Thankfully, there’s no reward for A ranking One-Winged Angel because that would be cruel.

Editors' Recommendations