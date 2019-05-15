Digital Trends
Gaming

Microsoft xCloud: Everything we know

From supported games to the beta, here's what we know about Microsoft xCloud

Gabe Gurwin
By
project scorpio edition xbox one x dark

Microsoft remains committed to offering Xbox One and PC fans a variety of ways to play their favorite games, whether that be through physical discs, paid digital downloads, free Xbox Games With Gold titles, and the vault from Xbox Game Pass. One upcoming service, Project xCloud will allow players to enjoy their favorite games instantly, whether they are playing on a console, PC, or even a mobile phone. The service has the potential to completely change how we experience games — and you’ll be able to try it out very soon. Here’s everything we know about Microsoft xCloud.

What is Project xCloud?

Project xCloud is Microsoft’s video game streaming service, allowing players to instantly stream console and PC games to their device of choice using an internet connection. Similar to the system used by Google Stadia, you won’t download the games you play in Project xCloud. Instead, they’ll be streamed from Microsoft’s own servers, which make use of the Azure Cloud architecture that has been implemented in games like Crackdown 3 and Titanfall. There are 54 different Azure regions around the globe, which should provide stable service to users regardless of their location.

Project xCloud is not designed to replace traditional disc-based and digital gaming. Instead, Microsoft hopes for it to open up console-quality gaming to those who currently lack the necessary hardware to do so or can only play on mobile devices. It also means players will be able to enjoy a particular Xbox or PC game they’re interested in without having to purchase an entire system.

It isn’t clear yet what the quality limit will be on Project xCloud. In a blog post in March 2019, Microsoft CVP of gaming cloud Kareem Choudhry said that the company still values the console experience, as it allows for 4K gaming with HDR. It’s possible that this could mean Project xCloud will not hit these numbers, which would make its quality less impressive than Google Stadia.

How will Project xCloud work?

Project xCloud will use Microsoft’s Azure data centers’ hardware to render gaming experiences remotely, and the games will then be streamed to your device of choice. The only requirement is that you have a strong network connection so you will be able to play games at home, as well as while you are traveling. Each server blade has the internals of four Xbox One S systems, if the demonstration video Microsoft released is accurate.

The same cloud saving system currently used to make Xbox Play Anywhere – the cross-buy program for Xbox One and PC – possible will also be used in Project xCloud. This means that if you are playing a game at home and need to leave, you will be able to pick up directly where you left off.

During a demonstration on Inside Xbox in March, we got to see our first look at Project xCloud in action. Running on the Azure data centers’ servers, Forza Horizon 4 was shown streaming to an Android phone, with quality similar to that of the console game. The framerate appeared to be identical, allowing for an experience that was not pared down in any way to work through streaming.

It’s unclear how this quality will compare to the upcoming next-generation Xbox system or systems. According to 3D Realms VP Frederik Schreiber, the console will exceed the capabilities of Google Stadia. When we have concrete technical details on xCloud, it will be easier to make a direct comparison.

In order to optimize the experience for mobile players, Microsoft will offer multiple control options. These include the ability to use an Xbox One controller via Bluetooth – a feature all new Xbox One controllers have – and touch support will also be offered. Rather than using a one-size-fits-all control scheme for touchscreens, games will also get their own unique setups to best suit the actions players will be doing.

You won’t be limited to just a handful of Project xCloud enabled games, either. Microsoft plans to allow users to play their entire library of Xbox One games, as well as those Microsoft has released on PC. With more than 3,000 games available on Xbox One alone, it’s an enormous library, and developers won’t have to do anything on their end to make their games work with the Project xCloud service.

Pricing

Goodbye original Xbox One: Microsoft discontinues sales for console

Thus far, Microsoft has not revealed pricing information for Project xCloud. Seeing as the recently-announced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will set subscribers back $15 per month, we anticipate Project xCloud will cost around the same. PlayStation Now, Sony’s streaming service, costs $20 per month, so there is a chance the price could be slightly higher.

Microsoft has also not shared how – if at all – it will support game purchases. For those who want to play games the traditional way at home, you’ll have to wait and see if you will receive any credits or discounts for already purchasing games you plan to use in Project xCloud.

Beta

Microsoft will hold public trials for Project xCloud later in 2019. More information will be provided in the future on how to get into the trials and the exact dates when you’ll be able to do so. Prior to its official announcement, Google Stadia held its own technical test as “Project Stream” in late 2018.

Release Date

No final release date is yet available for Project xCloud. Because public trials are planned for later this year, however, we anticipate the full service being available in 2020. More information on this will likely be shared at Microsoft’s E3 press conference on June 9.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
Up Next

The Black Mirror season 5 trailer plays things a little too safe
astro c40 tr impressions review pro video fallback 01 us 15nov18
Gaming

The Astro C40 TR rivals the Xbox Elite, but it’s still hard to recommend

The Astro C40 TR is the best PS4 controller around. It checks all the boxes with a premium feel and all of the customization features you could ever need. But it's also a whopping $200, which makes it difficult to fully recommend.
Posted By Steven Petite
samsung smartthings w-fi box
Smart Home

Sale at Microsoft Store knocks 20% off Samsung SmartThings devices

Looking to make your home even smarter? Samsung SmartThings is the electronics manufacturer's smart home hub, sensor, and most recently a decent mesh Wi-Fi router system, and everything's on sale for 20% off at the Microsoft Store at the…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Surface Laptop First Impressions
Deals

Amazon deal: Save hundreds on a Microsoft Surface Pro 6 or Surface Laptop

Microsoft might be known for Windows, but it makes some solid hardware, too: The excellent Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and innovative Surface Laptop are both on sale right now on Amazon at discounts of up to 44%.
Posted By Lucas Coll
PlayStation 4 controller
Gaming

New Sony patents could be PlayStation’s answer to Google Stadia

Google Stadia will be attempting to cut into the home gaming console pie but one of its competitors may already have an answer for the game streaming platform. A new Sony patent shows what could be the PlayStation spin on streaming.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
E3 2015 Backwards Compatible Xbox One.
Gaming

From new games to hardware, here's what to expect from the Xbox E3 Briefing

Unlike Sony, Microsoft will once again hold its own E3 press briefing in 2019. Here's how, when, and where to watch the conference, as well as what kinds of announcements to expect from the event.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing this month

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
hp omen latops dual screens rtx graphics omen2sx04
Computing

HP packs second screens, liquid metal, and RTX graphics in new Omen laptops

HP's new lineup of gaming laptops includes some unique specimens from the Omen range. They all offer high-end Nvidia RTX graphics, but a new Omen X model sports a second screen in the base purely for chat and media functions.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Rage 2
Gaming

How to unlock all weapons in Rage 2 and own the wasteland

Rage 2's arsenal of weapons may not be vast, but the guns included here are all unique and fun to use. While you get three guns in the early going, the majority of the weapons need to be found throughout the open world wasteland.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

The last gen had some hits! Take a look at the best PS3 games of all time

Choosing the right PlayStation 3 game can be a conundrum, especially when there are nearly 1,500 titles to choose from. Thankfully, we've rounded up the best games to have ever made it to the platform.
Posted By Steven Petite
Rage 2
Gaming

How to unlock all Nanotrite abilities and amplify the carnage in Rage 2

Rage 2's combat gets even better when using Nanotrite abilities. There are eleven total, seven of which you have to find throughout the wasteland. Not only are these abilities useful to have, but they greatly diversity combat.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Sabrina or Ozark? Netflix has secret games in store for E3

The Netfix video game adaptation Stranger Things will see its third part release this July, and it will be shown at E3 2019. However, Netflix also has other unannounced games that will also be coming to the video game convention.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Analyst predicts the PS5 will cost $500 and have a November 2020 release date

Everyone is still wondering when they'll be able to get their hands on the next-generation home gaming console and an analyst predicted that the powerful new PlayStation 5 will cost $500 when it releases in fall 2020.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Amazon Prime credit Pokemon Sword Shield Nintendo Switch preorder
Gaming

Amazon Prime members get $10 credit on Pokemon Sword and Shield pre-orders

Amazon Prime members who pre-order Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield, the eighth generation of Pokemon, can get a $10 credit. The game will launch in late 2019 on the Nintendo Switch.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Rage 2
Gaming

Tips and tricks to surviving the pure anarchy in Rage 2

Rage 2 has a big open world, but it doesn't exactly guide you towards its best parts. From upgrades to cool weapons and abilities to side quests, Rage 2 hides a ton of its greatest content.
Posted By Steven Petite