Dishonored 3: release date window, rumors, and more

The Dishonored series has always been a critical darling and it has cultivated a small, but passionate fanbase. The original game got some DLC, a sequel in Dishonored 2, and one last entry called Death of the Outsider in 2017, but since then the franchise has remained dormant. The studio’s latest game, Deathloop, shares some DNA with Dishonored, but is certainly its own beast. However, since the success of that new IP far exceeded anything Dishonored had achieved, many fans felt we’d never return to Dunwall to see the conclusion of the story. Thanks to the recent leak of some court documents related to the Activision purchase by Xbox, which owns Dishonored publisher Bethesda, new hope has appeared for the existence of Dishonored 3.

Release window

According to the leaked documents, which we should still take with skepticism until an official public statement is made, Dishonored 3 is currently planned for a “FY24E” release. FY24E is shorthand for Fiscal Year 2024, which runs between April 2024 and March 2025. Again, things are likely to change, if they haven’t already, but this is at least a good starting point to predict the earliest we might see it.

Platforms

Again, this is just speculation until the game is officially confirmed, but considering that Xbox owns publisher Bethesda, Dishonored 3 is almost certainly going to be an Xbox console exclusive with a PC port. It should also be available as a day one Game Pass title, as all Xbox first party titles are.

Trailers

As mentioned, Dishonored 3 isn’t even meant to be known about publicly yet, so no marketing exists for the game. All we have is the name.

Gameplay

Without going too far into speculation land, it should be safe to assume that Dishonored 3 will at least continue on as an immersive sim game where you’re able to use various weapons, powers, and tactics to navigate and approach different objectives in large sandbox levels. Beyond that, anything is on the table until we see the game in any form.

Preorder

Hold your horses, folks. Dishonored 3 is a long way off since it isn’t even announced yet. Once it is announced, and then is given preorder details, we will keep you updated.

