Spider-Man 3: everything we know so far

There were still some loose threads left hanging after the end of Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 that begged for a sequel. Besides also being one of the best superhero games of all time, these games are easily two of the best PS5 games you can play so another entry was always assumed to be coming just like Ghost of Yotei. We know that a Wolverine game is also in the works, but Spider-Man 3 might not be as far down the list of upcoming PS5 games as you might think. We’ve used our spider senses to web up all the details there are so far about Spider-Man 3.

While a lot isn’t known about this game, we do know it won’t be on our lists of upcoming Xbox Series X games or upcoming Switch games lists, but there are plenty of games coming to those platforms you should read up on.

Release speculation

Technically, Spider-Man 3 isn’t officially confirmed. We know about the project existing from leaks and an actor confirming their involvement, but Insomniac and Sony have yet to publicly reveal this project. That said, the Insomniac leak where we first learned about the game did suggest the game was scheduled for either a late 2027 or 2028 release. There were also plans for a Venom DLC or spinoff which might impact that timeline as well if that is still planned to come out before Spider-Man 3.

We also mentioned how Insomniac also is working on Wolverine, so we suggest taking this timeframe with a big grain of salt.

Platforms

What we can confidently say is that Spider-Man 3 will be a PS5 exclusive at launch. It should also come to PC after 6 months to a year, but by 2028 PlayStation might even be releasing its first-party games on PC at the same time as consoles. Either way, those are the two platforms you can count on grabbing this game on.

Trailers

There are no official trailers or images for Spider-Man 3. Odds are the game is too early in development to have anything to show.

What we can speculate on for the story is based on how Spider-Man 2 ended, which would be that Norman appears to gear up to become the Green Goblin and bring Doc Oc back as well. On the other hand, we also were introduced to Cindy Moon in the post-credits scene who is Silk from the comics.

Gameplay

We assume Spider-Man 3 will build off of the same structure as Spider-Man 2, but add in new movement and combat options. We suspect Silk will become a third playable character, which would allow the team to introduce us to an entirely new gameplay style.

Thanks to Peter Parker’s voice actor Yuri Lowenthal speaking to The Direct, we know that Peter’s Spider-Man will still be in the picture. “There are very few things that I can say about this game, but you have somehow landed on the one thing that I can answer, and that’s that, yes, Peter is not gone. He will be a part of the next game and he won’t be relegated to the couch, I promise.” Those who were worried that Peter was hanging up the mask for good can rest easy.

Preorder

Sorry Spider-Man fans, but Spider-Man 3 isn’t even officially confirmed yet. If the game is coming in late 2027 at the earliest, preorders won’t be open for another couple of years at least. In the meantime, stay tuned right here as we update this article with new information as we get it.