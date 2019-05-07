Every game you can play on the go with Xbox Play Anywhere

Share

Microsoft occupies a unique spot in the gaming space, as it’s both the default operating system for PC gamers and a powerhouse console manufacturer via its Xbox One family of systems. The Microsoft Store lives on both PCs and Xbox One, often showcasing many of the same games.

One of the neat perks of being an Xbox One user comes from the Play Anywhere initiative. A single purchase grants you access to both the PC and Xbox One versions of select games. Xbox Play Anywhere titles feature cross-save, achievement syncing, and in some cases, cross-platform multiplayer.

As of now, the Xbox Play Anywhere program includes a vast array of more than 70 games, including first party exclusives from the Forza, Halo, and Gears of War series. We’ve compiled a list of every Xbox Play Anywhere title available today.

In order to take advantage of Play Anywhere, you do need to purchase a digital copy of the game from the Microsoft Store.

Current Xbox Play Anywhere games

Upcoming Xbox Play Anywhere games

More Xbox Play Anywhere opportunities are on the horizon. Some of the games expected to enter the program, like Ashen, are already available for purchase. Others, like Gears 5 and Halo Infinite, are hotly anticipated first-party titles. Gears 5 is expected to launch later this year. Halo Infinite doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will be the first mainline game in the series to launch simultaneously on console and PC.

Ashen

Battlerite

Gears 5

Halo Infinite

Lifeless Moon

Ooblets

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Pig Eat Ball

Slime Rancher

Streets of Rogue

Tower 57

Let’s hope Microsoft keeps the Xbox Play Anywhere program around for the next generation Xbox.