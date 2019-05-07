Digital Trends
Gaming

The complete Xbox Play Anywhere games list

Every game you can play on the go with Xbox Play Anywhere

Steven Petite
By
forza 7 collectors score guide motorsport review 5

Microsoft occupies a unique spot in the gaming space, as it’s both the default operating system for PC gamers and a powerhouse console manufacturer via its Xbox One family of systems. The Microsoft Store lives on both PCs and Xbox One, often showcasing many of the same games.

One of the neat perks of being an Xbox One user comes from the Play Anywhere initiative. A single purchase grants you access to both the PC and Xbox One versions of select games. Xbox Play Anywhere titles feature cross-save, achievement syncing, and in some cases, cross-platform multiplayer.

As of now, the Xbox Play Anywhere program includes a vast array of more than 70 games, including first party exclusives from the Forza, Halo, and Gears of War series. We’ve compiled a list of every Xbox Play Anywhere title available today.

In order to take advantage of Play Anywhere, you do need to purchase a digital copy of the game from the Microsoft Store.

Current Xbox Play Anywhere games

Gears of War 4
A Walk in the Dark God of Light: Remastered Romancing SaGa 2
Alvastia Chronicles Guacamelee! 2 Ruiner
ARK: Survival Evolved Halo Wars: Definitive Edition RunestoneKeeper
Asdivine Hearts Halo Wars 2 Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure
Asdivine Hearts II Hello Neighbor Samsara
Astroneer I Am The Hero Sea of Thieves
Chronus Arc Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition Silence – The Whispered World
Crackdown 3 Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition Snake Pass
Cuphead Little Triangle Songbringer
Deep Rock Galactic The Long Dark Spacelords
Defunct Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Spheroids
Disneyland Adventures Megaton Rainfall Splash Blast Panic
Doodle God: Crime City Middle-earth: Shadow of War State of Decay 2
Enter The Gungeon Moonlighter SteamWorld Dig 2
Eternal Card Game My Brother Rabbit Sundered: Eldritch Edition
Everspace On a Roll 3D Super Lucky’s Tale
Fable Fortune Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition Tacoma
Fallout Shelter Phantom Dust Thimbleweed Park
Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince Pinball FX3 Tiles
Fernz Gate Raining Blobs Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse
Forza Horizon 3 Rally Racers Voodoo Vince: Remastered
Forza Horizon 4 ReCore We Happy Few
Forza Motorsport 7 Resident Evil 7 Wenjia
Full Metal Furies Revenant Dogma
Gears of War 4 Riptide GP: Renegade

Upcoming Xbox Play Anywhere games

everything from xbox e3 2018 halo infinite feat

More Xbox Play Anywhere opportunities are on the horizon. Some of the games expected to enter the program, like Ashen, are already available for purchase. Others, like Gears 5 and Halo Infinite, are hotly anticipated first-party titles. Gears 5 is expected to launch later this year. Halo Infinite doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will be the first mainline game in the series to launch simultaneously on console and PC.

  • Ashen
  • Battlerite
  • Gears 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • Lifeless Moon
  • Ooblets
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Pig Eat Ball
  • Slime Rancher
  • Streets of Rogue
  • Tower 57

Let’s hope Microsoft keeps the Xbox Play Anywhere program around for the next generation Xbox.

The best NES games of all time
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
