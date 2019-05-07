Every game you can play on the go with Xbox Play Anywhere

Microsoft occupies a unique spot in the gaming space, as it’s both the default operating system for PC gamers and a powerhouse console manufacturer via its Xbox One family of systems. The Microsoft Store lives on both PCs and Xbox One, often showcasing many of the same games.
One of the neat perks of being an Xbox One user comes from the Play Anywhere initiative. A single purchase grants you access to both the PC and Xbox One versions of select games. Xbox Play Anywhere titles feature cross-save, achievement syncing, and in some cases, cross-platform multiplayer.
As of now, the Xbox Play Anywhere program includes a vast array of more than 70 games, including first party exclusives from the Forza, Halo, and Gears of War series. We’ve compiled a list of every Xbox Play Anywhere title available today.
In order to take advantage of Play Anywhere, you do need to purchase a digital copy of the game from the Microsoft Store.
Current Xbox Play Anywhere games
|A Walk in the Dark
|God of Light: Remastered
|Romancing SaGa 2
|Alvastia Chronicles
|Guacamelee! 2
|Ruiner
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
|RunestoneKeeper
|Asdivine Hearts
|Halo Wars 2
|Rush: A Disney-Pixar Adventure
|Asdivine Hearts II
|Hello Neighbor
|Samsara
|Astroneer
|I Am The Hero
|Sea of Thieves
|Chronus Arc
|Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
|Silence – The Whispered World
|Crackdown 3
|Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
|Snake Pass
|Cuphead
|Little Triangle
|Songbringer
|Deep Rock Galactic
|The Long Dark
|Spacelords
|Defunct
|Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
|Spheroids
|Disneyland Adventures
|Megaton Rainfall
|Splash Blast Panic
|Doodle God: Crime City
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|State of Decay 2
|Enter The Gungeon
|Moonlighter
|SteamWorld Dig 2
|Eternal Card Game
|My Brother Rabbit
|Sundered: Eldritch Edition
|Everspace
|On a Roll 3D
|Super Lucky’s Tale
|Fable Fortune
|Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition
|Tacoma
|Fallout Shelter
|Phantom Dust
|Thimbleweed Park
|Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince
|Pinball FX3
|Tiles
|Fernz Gate
|Raining Blobs
|Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse
|Forza Horizon 3
|Rally Racers
|Voodoo Vince: Remastered
|Forza Horizon 4
|ReCore
|We Happy Few
|Forza Motorsport 7
|Resident Evil 7
|Wenjia
|Full Metal Furies
|Revenant Dogma
|Gears of War 4
|Riptide GP: Renegade
Upcoming Xbox Play Anywhere games
More Xbox Play Anywhere opportunities are on the horizon. Some of the games expected to enter the program, like Ashen, are already available for purchase. Others, like Gears 5 and Halo Infinite, are hotly anticipated first-party titles. Gears 5 is expected to launch later this year. Halo Infinite doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will be the first mainline game in the series to launch simultaneously on console and PC.
- Ashen
- Battlerite
- Gears 5
- Halo Infinite
- Lifeless Moon
- Ooblets
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Pig Eat Ball
- Slime Rancher
- Streets of Rogue
- Tower 57
Let’s hope Microsoft keeps the Xbox Play Anywhere program around for the next generation Xbox.
