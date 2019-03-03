Digital Trends
Gaming

Halo Infinite, a spiritual reboot for the series, will make its way to E3 2019

Aaron Mamiit
By

Halo Infinite, the next installment in the popular shooter franchise and described as a “spiritual reboot” for the series, will make its way to E3 2019.

Bonnie Ross, the head of 343 Industries, sat down for an interview with IGN Unfiltered. One of the topics of discussion was the development of Halo Infinite, which is essentially Halo 6 as it will follow 2015’s Halo 5: Guardians.

Ross said that 343 Industries had “great learning moments” with their previous work on the franchise, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Halo 4‘s multiplayer mode, and three REQ Packs and free maps of Halo 5‘s multiplayer mode.

The team’s experience with the Halo franchise played a huge part in the development of Halo Infinite.

“We’re kind of calling it a ‘spiritual reboot,'” said Ross in the interview, “That’s kind of how we talk about it.”

What does the Halo franchise mean to 343 Industries? “It is about hope, and wonder, and heroism, and humanity, and community, and bringing a community together. That’s what that trailer is, and that’s what we want to do,” Ross explained, referring to the Halo Infinite teaser that Microsoft used to open its press briefing at E3 2018.

“We will join Master Chief on his greatest adventure yet to save humanity,” said Xbox head Phil Spencer then, without much detail about the game being revealed. A year later, at E3 2019, fans will finally know more about the highly anticipated title.

Ross revealed that Halo Infinite director Chris Lee will discuss more details about the game at the annual gaming event in June. What exactly Lee will talk about remains unknown, though Ross said that one of the topics will be the capabilities of the series’ new SlipSpace engine.

The confirmation that next Halo game will be at E3 2019 coincides with previous reports that it will be a launch title for the next-generation Xbox consoles, which are reportedly set to be unveiled at the event.

Microsoft is said to be working on two versions of the new Xbox, codenamed Anaconda and Lockhart and collectively known as Project Scarlett. Halo Infinite will likely play a huge part in the launch of the new Xbox consoles, which are said to have a release date in the fall of 2020.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit
backlog undertale feat
Gaming

I finally played Undertale and I learned monsters have feelings too

Deltarune will arrive later this month on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 so I decided to finally play Undertale, the game that inspired it, to see just what makes it the iconic indie game its known to be.
Posted By Diego Arguello
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles available now

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in Destiny 2: Forsaken

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best xbox 360 games backward compatible one mw2bc
Gaming

Remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be in the works

A rating for a remastered campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was spotted on the PEGI board. The listing has since been removed, and seems to imply that the multiplayer mode will not be included.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

These are the best weapons in Fallout 4 and where to find them

The sprawling wasteland of Fallout 4 can be a really tough place without a solid weapon (or three) at your side. Here are 24 of the best in the game and where to find them, including those specific to Nuka-World.
Posted By Will Fulton
Destiny 2 Review
Gaming

Raise your power level over 600 and get raid-ready in Destiny 2: Forsaken

Preparing for the Last Wish raid? Our power leveling guide can help you get raid-ready! We've got all the tips for finding the most powerful weapons and armor in Destiny 2: Forsaken so you reach your max potential fast.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
awesome tech you cant buy yet food wrap feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Reusable plastic wrap and collapsible fire pit

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
fortnite mobile beginners guide party bus
Gaming

Nine tips to help you master Fortnite on your smartphone

Winning Fortnite matches on a smartphone requires getting used to new controls and building different skills than the ones you use on the PC and console versions. These tips will help you excel even on a small screen.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sony PlayStation Vita Slim review front screen angle
Gaming

Sony officially ends PlayStation Vita production after 7 years of struggle

Sony has officially ended production of the PlayStation Vita, which was a commercial failure despite being an upgrade to the successful PlayStation Portable. The handheld console bids goodbye seven years after its North American launch.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
apex legends new heroes weapons discovered by dataminers
Gaming

Apex Legends was leaked last year, Respawn was relieved that nobody believed

Apex Legends, which seemingly came out of nowhere to challenge Fortnite for the Battle Royale throne, was apparently leaked last year on Reddit. Developer Respawn Entertainment was relieved that nobody believed it.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
report nintendo switch features a multi touch display 2 640x0
Deals

This Nintendo Switch bundle gets you Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for free

Walmart is currently hosting a solid Nintendo bundle that gets you a free copy of 'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' when you purchase the Switch at full price. For $299, it's a pretty decent deal.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
fallout 76 brewing station coming soon for players who want beer and wine
Gaming

Bethesda generates a buzz with previews of Fallout 76 brewing station

Bethesda previewed to Fallout 76 players the Brewing Station, which will give players the ability to make wines and spirits, beers, and mixed drinks. The beverages will grant various bonuses, alongside different negative side effects.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fortnite may soon copy apex legends respawn mechanic second chance van
Gaming

Fortnite may soon add respawn mechanic similar to Apex Legends

Fortnite may soon add the respawn mechanic, which was popularized by Apex Legends. Gamers have discovered the Second Chance Van and the Second Chance Card, and have pieced together how respawning will likely work in Fortnite.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit