Summer Game Fest returns just before E3 2023 next June

Tomas Franzese
By

Geoff Keighley has confirmed when Summer Game Fest will return in June 2023. It will begin with a live kickoff show on June 8, 2023, placing Keighley’s game announcement alternative less than a week before E3’s grand (intended) 2023 return.

Unlike past years, Summer Game Fest Live Kickoff 2023 will feature a live audience, like Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards. It will take place in the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park, with tickets going on sale in early 2023. It will still be livestreamed across platforms like YouTube and Twitch, though. It’s currently unknown who’s participating, how long Summer Game Fest will run afterward, or if it will feature a Summer Game Fest Play Days-like element for fans. Still, Keighley says all of that info will be revealed ahead of the event next year, teasing what people can expect. 

“In keeping with tradition, we’ll have tons of exciting announcements from the developers that are pushing the games industry forward, and will once again highlight other publisher digital events, demos, and more surprises to be announced in the coming months,” Keighley says in a press release. 

That June 8 start date, and the other Summer Game Fest events likely to follow, put Keighley’s show just ahead of E3 2023. The ESA and ReedPop plan to bring E3 back between June 13 and June 16, 2023. With five days of lead time on E3, Summer Game Fest can coexist with the long-running gaming conference and encompass the plethora of publisher showcases that tend to precede E3.

Geoff Keighley made it clear that he wants Summer Game Fest and E3 to coexist for a while. “We’ve had extensive conversations with ReedPop about E3,” he said in an interview with Epic Games Store. “I think it’ll kind of fit together and flow kind of from what we’re doing into what they’re doing and stuff. E3, to me, is this kind of master brand that represents gaming news in June.”

With the start date of Summer Game Fest confirmed, the coexistence of these two summer gaming events is a reality. Summer Game Fest returns on June 8, 2023.

