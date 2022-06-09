Everything announced at Summer Game Fest Kickoff 2022

The 2022’summer gaming marathon is officially in full swing as one of the biggest showcases of the summer is upon us: Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff livestream returns after a 2021 show that featured AAA games like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Elden Ring. As this is a show not tied to any specific publisher or platform, we can expect a wide range of announcements from gaming studios big and small.

We know we’ll get updates on Gotham Knights, One Piece: Odyssey, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and more based on Keighley’s rampant teasing on Twitter. We can also probably expect some surprise announcements and updates on other indie and AAA games set to come out this year.

It’s going to be a very packed show, so we’re rounding up everything Keighley announces at Summer Game Fest Kickoff 2022. We will update this post throughout the showcase as new games are shown.

Everything Else

Street Fighter 6 revealed Guile is coming back as a fighter.

