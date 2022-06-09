 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The Last of Us remake leaks ahead of Summer Game Fest reveal

George Yang
By

The listing for The Last of Us Part I, a remake of 2013’s The Last of Us for PS3, has leaked via the PlayStation Direct store. The game launches on September 2 for PlayStation 5 and it is in development for PC.

According to the description on the PS Direct page, the The Last of Us Part I is a complete overhaul of the original game that has modernized gameplay mechanics, including controls and combat as well as accessibility options. It also has improved graphics, effects, and exploration.

The Last Of Us Part 1 (Remake) popped up on PlayStation Directhttps://t.co/CZ5mtOCjqV

Out on September 2nd for PS5; coming to PC later pic.twitter.com/HxyfCix3Rz

&mdash; Nibel (@Nibellion) June 9, 2022

There is also a limited edition of the game called the Firefly Edition that includes a copy of the game and its prequel chapter, Left Behind. It also comes with a steelbook case and a The Last of Us: American Dreams issue No. 1-4, reprinted with new cover art, and some early in-game unlocks.

The standard edition of the game also includes Left Behind and will cost $70, and the Firefly Edition is exclusive to the PlayStation Direct store and costs $100.

The Last of Us Part I (PS5 standard/Firefly Edition) up for preorder at PS Direct ($69.99/$99.99) https://t.co/HTMHHsMi6v

trailer: https://t.co/dumiWe62Kj pic.twitter.com/I7HNA3wD2X

&mdash; Wario64 (@Wario64) June 9, 2022

The title, The Last of Us Part I, falls in line with the original’s sequel, The Last of Us Part II, and is a way to help differentiate it between the original PS3 game and its PS4 remaster, The Last of Us Remastered.

The Last of Us Part I‘s cover is noteworthy because it features Ellie more prominently than Joel. Back in 2012, Ellie’s actor, Ashley Johnson, said that there was pressure to relegate Ellie to the back of the box art on the original game because some people were afraid that if a female character like Ellie was in front, then the game wouldn’t sell as much.

The game is expected to officially be revealed during Summer Game Fest’s kickoff event.

Editors' Recommendations

Summer Gaming Marathon: News from summer's biggest gaming events!

A neon logo for Digital Trends' Summer Gaming Marathon.

What the Golf? sequel, Twilight Zone VR, and more shown at UploadVR stream

Two pastel-colored swordsmen fighting in front of a bolder in the VR game, Broken Edge.

Ikea wants to help you create a home music studio using a chair, a desk, and … a record player

Ikea Obegransad desk close-up.

Everything we know about Evil West

Jesse fighting outside a burning church.

Best gaming PC deals: Get a high-end rig from $550 today

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Intel Arc Alchemist A730M falls flat once again — Should you be worried?

A render of Intel Arc Alchemist chip.

VR standout Moss: Book II comes to Quest 2 in July

Quill approaches a giant tree with a marking on it in Moss: Book II.

Best Apple deals and sales for June 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

This Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook is $300 off — only $249 while stock lasts

lenovo thinkpad c13 yoga chromebook review enterprise

Marshall’s third-generation home speakers go eco-friendly with a wider sound stage

Marshall III speakers are sitting on an entertainment console.

The most powerful OnePlus 10 Pro is coming to the U.S.

The back of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Dell’s new XPS 13 2-in-1 rivals the Surface Pro, minus the headphone jack

The XPS 13 2-in-1 on a desk.

Save $300 when you buy two 4K monitors from HP today

Two units of the HP V28 4K monitor side by side, with a nature scene on their screens.