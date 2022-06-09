The Last of Us remake leaks ahead of Summer Game Fest reveal

The listing for The Last of Us Part I, a remake of 2013’s The Last of Us for PS3, has leaked via the PlayStation Direct store. The game launches on September 2 for PlayStation 5 and it is in development for PC.

According to the description on the PS Direct page, the The Last of Us Part I is a complete overhaul of the original game that has modernized gameplay mechanics, including controls and combat as well as accessibility options. It also has improved graphics, effects, and exploration.

The Last Of Us Part 1 (Remake) popped up on PlayStation Directhttps://t.co/CZ5mtOCjqV Out on September 2nd for PS5; coming to PC later pic.twitter.com/HxyfCix3Rz — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 9, 2022

There is also a limited edition of the game called the Firefly Edition that includes a copy of the game and its prequel chapter, Left Behind. It also comes with a steelbook case and a The Last of Us: American Dreams issue No. 1-4, reprinted with new cover art, and some early in-game unlocks.

The standard edition of the game also includes Left Behind and will cost $70, and the Firefly Edition is exclusive to the PlayStation Direct store and costs $100.

The Last of Us Part I (PS5 standard/Firefly Edition) up for preorder at PS Direct ($69.99/$99.99) https://t.co/HTMHHsMi6v trailer: https://t.co/dumiWe62Kj pic.twitter.com/I7HNA3wD2X — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 9, 2022

The title, The Last of Us Part I, falls in line with the original’s sequel, The Last of Us Part II, and is a way to help differentiate it between the original PS3 game and its PS4 remaster, The Last of Us Remastered.

The Last of Us Part I‘s cover is noteworthy because it features Ellie more prominently than Joel. Back in 2012, Ellie’s actor, Ashley Johnson, said that there was pressure to relegate Ellie to the back of the box art on the original game because some people were afraid that if a female character like Ellie was in front, then the game wouldn’t sell as much.

The game is expected to officially be revealed during Summer Game Fest’s kickoff event.

Editors' Recommendations