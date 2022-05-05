Summer Game Fest set for June, and you can watch it in IMAX

The E3-like event, Summer Game Fest, is returning for another round this year. The event is set to hit screens everywhere through various livestreaming services on Thursday, June 9. And this year, viewers don’t have to be confined to their homes as they can witness the event on select IMAX theater screens as well.

It's official: #SummerGameFest will have a big live showcase event on Thursday, June 9, streaming live everywhere at 11a PT / 2p ET / 6p GMT.@geoffkeighley hosts a cross-industry showcase with announcements, reveals and more! pic.twitter.com/iANNRxrgRj — Summer Game Fest – Live June 9 (@summergamefest) May 5, 2022

Summer Games Fest is a gaming showcase created and hosted by Geoff Keighley, who also hosts and produces The Game Awards. Like The Game Awards and E3, Summer Game Fest features upcoming game announcements and large-scale updates from developers.

Today, Keighley not only announced that the event formally kicks off on June 9, taking the completely canceled E3 conference’s usual summer spot, but he also revealed that he’s taking the event to the next level with an IMAX theater partnership. Starting next week, on May 12, anyone interested in watching the event in a theater with a possible crowd can purchase tickets for the show. What Keighley seems to be aiming for is a small-scale, in-person experience similar to typical E3 press conferences.

The biggest gaming event of the year is coming to IMAX Live. Don’t miss #SummerGameFest, in select theatres, June 9. Experience world premieres from your favorite developers, see some of the hottest talent in the industry, and score awesome giveaways. Tickets go on sale May 12! pic.twitter.com/sbj41dclYL — IMAX (@IMAX) May 5, 2022

While the event is available to experience on IMAX, Keighley and IMAX made it clear that it may not be at every single theater. You’ll have to check listings through IMAX to see which theaters are participating in the event.

With E3 taking a break for the year, it can be assumed that the event may have more announcements than usual, so this year’s event will be one to watch. Sumer Game Fest airs next month on Thursday, June 9 at 11:00 a.m. PT.

Editors' Recommendations