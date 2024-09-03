The New York Times is known primarily for Wordle and its crossword, but that doesn’t mean its other games won’t get some love. Case in point: Connections, the word game that tasks players with recognizing patterns among a group of 16 words or phrases. It’s known for being fun but sometimes obscenely difficult, and thanks to a new stats feature, you can now see how many times you’ve failed.

The newspaper announced Tuesday that Connections players will now be able to see their stats in the app, “including the number of puzzles completed, the number of ‘perfect’ puzzles, win rate, streaks and more.” It’s available on iOS, Android, the New York Times news app, and in the browser.

Players can check these out by clicking on the stats icon in the toolbar (it looks like a bar graph). This is similar to how it looks in other NYT Games apps; Wordle and Spelling Bee have similar features. You can also see your stats when you finish a game.

The New York Times has been putting a lot of work into its Games app, adding more games like Strands, along with more community features. Wordle got a bunch of updates in May, with the addition of the archives. It also launched WordleBot in 2022, a bot that will analyze your Wordle games and attempt to give you hints on how to improve. The app also got a redesign in March.

“These new features are all about deepening the delight of the game, keeping the challenge fresh, and fostering long-term engagement,” head of games Jonathan Knight said in a press release about Connections.