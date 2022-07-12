New York Times has introduced WorldeBot, a companion tool that will analyze your performance in Wordle.

Want to know why you played so well — or so badly — in Wordle 388? Meet WordleBot, your daily wordle companion that will tell you how efficient and lucky you were — and it could help improve your results. https://t.co/uI9c3c2RFn pic.twitter.com/sLd64zWfMV — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 12, 2022

Wordle became a phenomenon late last year as a simple yet addictive puzzle game in which players would attempt to guess a five-letter word based on clues dictated by colored squares. Green squares mean the letter guessed is the correct letter and in the correct space, yellow means that letter is in the word but not in that space, and grey means that letter doesn’t exist in the key word. Originally made by a single person, New York Times would go on to purchase the game and host it on their site.

WorldeBot claims to help players become better Wordle players by showing them statistics after completing a daily puzzle. It will give you scores from 0 to 99 based on luck and skill for each guess, and then give advice on how you could improve in future games. You can see WordleBot’s advice by taking your completed puzzle to the WorldeBot site where it will automatically run through your guesses and make suggestions.

Along with WordleBot, New York Times will also now allow players to link their Wordle stats to their accounts so they cannot be lost.

There was some concern that Wordle would lose its appeal after being purchased by the New York Times, especially since it spawned dozens of other imitators looking to capture the same audience, however, the game is still played by thousands every day. WordleBot could be a fun way to help people learn new strategies and words for their daily brain teaser.

