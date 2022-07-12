 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

New York Times’ new WordleBot tool will sharpen your Wordle skills

Jesse Lennox
By

New York Times has introduced WorldeBot, a companion tool that will analyze your performance in Wordle.

Want to know why you played so well — or so badly — in Wordle 388? Meet WordleBot, your daily wordle companion that will tell you how efficient and lucky you were — and it could help improve your results. https://t.co/uI9c3c2RFn pic.twitter.com/sLd64zWfMV

&mdash; The New York Times (@nytimes) July 12, 2022

Wordle became a phenomenon late last year as a simple yet addictive puzzle game in which players would attempt to guess a five-letter word based on clues dictated by colored squares. Green squares mean the letter guessed is the correct letter and in the correct space, yellow means that letter is in the word but not in that space, and grey means that letter doesn’t exist in the key word. Originally made by a single person, New York Times would go on to purchase the game and host it on their site.

WorldeBot claims to help players become better Wordle players by showing them statistics after completing a daily puzzle. It will give you scores from 0 to 99 based on luck and skill for each guess, and then give advice on how you could improve in future games. You can see WordleBot’s advice by taking your completed puzzle to the WorldeBot site where it will automatically run through your guesses and make suggestions.

Along with WordleBot, New York Times will also now allow players to link their Wordle stats to their accounts so they cannot be lost.

There was some concern that Wordle would lose its appeal after being purchased by the New York Times, especially since it spawned dozens of other imitators looking to capture the same audience, however, the game is still played by thousands every day. WordleBot could be a fun way to help people learn new strategies and words for their daily brain teaser.

Editors' Recommendations

Today’s Wordle answer changed due to Roe v. Wade

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The New York Times has already changed Wordle solutions

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Move over, Bungie: New York Times acquires Wordle

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

New World prevents players from making characters to fight server woes

New World players in combat.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

Prime Day: Turn any TV into a Smart TV with this $12 Accessory

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Best TV deals at Best Buy for Prime Day: Get a 70-inch for $500

An LG 65-inch 4K smart TV hangs on the wall in a living room.

Best Prime Day Gaming Chair Deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 gaming chair deals graphic

Prime Day deal: Get up to 26% off Tiny 4K webcam, or 35% off OBSBOT gear

OBSBOT Tiny 4K Webcam on desk for remote work.

Prime Day Laptop Deal: Get the HP Spectre x360 for $470 off

The HP Spectre x360 16 on a white desk.

Best laptop deals at Best Buy for Prime Day: Get a Chromebook for $99

Lenovo Chromebook 3 on a desk.

Don’t miss this LG C1 OLED TV Prime Day deal — save $300

The LG 55-inch C1 OLED TV hangs on the wall in a living room.

Best Prime Day deals 2022: What (and what not) to buy today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.