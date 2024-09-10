 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

You can finally play as a cockroach in VR with this Kafka-inspired game

By

Have you ever read Franz Kafka’s novella The Metamorphosis and thought, “I sure want to try being that depressing cockroach”? Well, Metamorphosis VR, a virtual reality port of the 2020 indie game Metamorphosis, can sort of help with that by letting you play as a cockroach.

Recommended Videos

Metamorphosis VR was developed by Black Sun Productions, a new studio that makes VR versions of 2D games. It’ll be released on Meta Quest 2 and Quest 3 on October 10 for $20.

This indie has a similar premise to Kafka’s most famous work — at least at first. It’s about a salesman named Gregor who wakes up one morning to find he’s been transformed into a cockroach. Unlike the story, where Gregor is a giant cockroach who becomes a burden on his awful family and society, game-Gregor is actual cockroach-sized and has to travel among the world of bugs to save his friend.

This is a platformer where you travel under floorboards and in walls to explore a whole world, but it’s also a philosophical, story-driven game with multiple endings that takes cues from some of Kafka’s other works. The aforementioned friend here is Josef K., the lead of Kafka’s novel The Trial who’s arrested by mysterious, shady government agency men for an unknown crime. So while Metamorphosis VR isn’t (thankfully) a full adaptation of The Metamorphosis, it’s a celebration of the themes in Kafka’s works. You’ll see bugs working in a bland corporate setting and just an indulgence in the absurd.

The visuals look fantastic here. They already did for the original platformer, but now you get to see it all from your own perspective. You even have tiny cockroach legs that peek out at the edges of your view, so you can really feel like you’re skittering around.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Before you play Homeworld 3, try this VR game as a primer
Two fleets fight in Homeworld: Vast Reaches.

Homeworld 3 launches next week, but there's a game Homeworld fans who own a Meta Quest 2 or 3 should check out right now. Homeworld: Vast Reaches, which came to Meta's VR headsets on May 2, is a prequel set between the events of the first two Homeworld games. This VR game offers up the core Homeworld experience in a novel niche of the video game medium.

It's not as deep or complex as Homeworld 3 looks, but it doesn't need to be. Vast Reaches immerses players in the franchise's universe once again and reacquaints them with the basics of its real-time strategy combat ahead of a highly anticipated new entry on PC. As such, checking out Vast Reaches should make this last week of waiting for Homeworld 3 a little less painful.
Homeworld, but in VR
Homeworld: Vast Reaches was developed by FarBridge, who has previously worked on VR games like Walkabout Mini Golf, Dragon Fight VR, and Jar Wars. Made with Gearbox Entertainment's support and blessing, it boils Homeworld down to its core elements and rebuilds it in VR. Players control a new Fleet Command connected to Karan S'jet's Mothership, which is the conceit behind how players view battles.

Read more
The best VR games
A screenshot of VR game Half-Life Alyx.

The VR space is still somewhat niche compared to traditional console and PC gaming but has advanced very quickly from its early experiments.

We're seeing headsets in their third iterations now with some seriously impressive tech powering them and equally stunning games. Even though it is a smaller market, the library of games is arguably stronger and more creative than any other platform. With the exception of PlayStation VR2 for now, there are few exclusive games for any individual headset, and most games made for earlier headsets are fully compatible with the newest versions. If you need some new experiences to get immersed in or show off what the future of gaming could look like, here are the best VR games on the market.

Read more
I’m thrilled about Batman: Arkham’s move to VR — and you should be too
Batman stands in front of a bat shadow in Batman: Arkham Shadow.

Gamers woke up to some very surprising news on Wednesday, May 1. Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley revealed via X that Rocksteady's beloved Batman: Arkham series was making a comeback. Batman: Arkham Shadow would launch later this year, with more details coming in June during Summer Game Fest. It was a cause for celebration ... until people read the fine print.

Batman: Arkham Shadow is a Meta Quest 3 exclusive.

Read more