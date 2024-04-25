BlizzCon 2024 is not happening despite Blizzard’s strong 2024 lineup

World of Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch maker Blizzard Entertainment confirmed that BlizzCon 2024 will not be happening.

BlizzCon was a convention that Blizzard Entertainment held almost every year between 2005 and 2019 to celebrate its games and make new announcements. The pandemic and hostile workplace allegations against Blizzard meant that no shows were held in 2020 or 2022 (2021 was digital-only), but BlizzCon made its grand return in 2023. We attended it last November and had the opportunity to speak with developers and learn more about Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer’s first visit to Blizzard, upcoming plans for franchises like Diablo and Warcraft, and more. Although Blizzard never outright confirmed that it would hold BlizzCon in 2024, the event was expected to continue after its return last year.

A blog post from Blizzard today confirmed that’s not the case, but admitted BlizzCon could still return in the future. “This decision was not made lightly as BlizzCon remains a very special event for all of us, and we know many of you look forward to it,” Blizzard explained. “While we’re approaching this year differently, and as we have explored different event formats in the past, rest assured that we are just as excited as ever to bring BlizzCon back in future years.”

In lieu of a BlizzCon 2024, the studio says it will be sharing updates on its games and expansions, including World of Warcraft: The War Within and Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred, at “other industry trade shows and conventions like Gamescom,” through Overwatch Championship Series appearances at DreamHack Dallas and DreamHack Stockholm, and at “multiple, global, in-person events to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Warcraft.”

