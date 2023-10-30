BlizzCon 2023: full live stream schedule and how to watch

BlizzCon returns this weeek for the first time since February 2021, and while it once again is based around an in-person event in Anaheim, California, there will still be digital live streams with announcements that fans of Blizzard Entertainment franchises like Warcraft, Diablo, and Overwatch will want to follow.



A series of live streams will take place over the course of November 3 and November 4 that are poised to reveal what’s next for Diablo IV, World of Warcraft, Warcraft Rumble, Hearthstone, and Overwatch 2. If you can’t attend BlizzCon 2023 in person and want to tune in digitally, this is everything you need to know about where and how to watch it.

When is BlizzCon 2023

BlizzCon 2023 will be broadcast live on November 3 and November 4. As you can see in the schedule above, the first day’s festivities begin with the BlizzCon 2023 Opening Ceremony at 11 a.m. PT on November 3, with various deep dives and what’s next discussions following every hour from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. PT. Then day two kicks off with World of Warcraft: Deep Dive at 12 p.m. PT on November 4, with more segments to follow. BlizzCon’s broadcast caps off with a Le Sserafim appearance at 6:15 p.m. on November 4.

How to Watch BlizzCon 2023

Blizzard Entertainment plans to livestream Blizz Con 2023 on both days across its official YouTube and Twitch channels. The broadcasts will be in English, with English, German, Spanish, French, Mandarin, and Korean subtitles also being available. We’ve embedded the live stream for the first day of BlizzCon 2023 above, so you can watch it straight from this page.

What to expect from BlizzCon 2023

The schedule for BlizzCon 2023 shows that fans should mostly be expecting news and reveals related to Blizzard Entertainment titles that have already been released. World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft Classic, Hearthstone, and Diablo IV all have dedicated live-stream sections, so expect notable news for all of these games. When it comes to Overwatch 2, Blizzard confirmed that a new hero for the game will be revealed.

Outside of that, the Warcraft mobile game Warcraft Rumble launches on the first day of BlizzCon, November 3. It has a big presence on BlizzCon 2023’s show floor and will have a dedicated section of the live stream as well. Le Sserafim will also appear at BlizzCon 2023, concluding the show by performing live and debuting a new single called Perfect Night. So, while it doesn’t seem like any new game reveals are in store, those who engage with all of Blizzard’s live service titles will certainly want to tune in to learn what’s next for the games they play.

