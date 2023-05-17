 Skip to main content
BlizzCon is returning as an in-person event this November

After a long hiatus, BlizzCon will return to its in-person event format this year. The Blizzard gaming conference will take place on November 3 and 4 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA.

BlizzCon is Blizzard’s annual gaming event where it shares announcements on its upcoming games with fans. The show was traditionally run as an in-person show, but that hasn’t been the case over the past few years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event was moved to a digital format in that era, but it was canceled entirely in 2022.

Blizzard will bring the event back in November with both an in-person and online component. Details on the show are sparse currently, but those who are interested in attending can check out the event’s hotel block now. Information about ticketing and events is still to come.

The event comes at a particularly interesting moment for the publisher. The company is currently at the center of a long, complicated acquisition attempt, as Microsoft struggles to close its intended proposal to buy Activision-Blizzard. The deal was recently blocked by the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority, leaving Blizzard’s future unclear.

The publisher is in a similarly complicated spot when it comes to some of its biggest franchises. The company just announced that it had canceled Overwatch 2‘s planned Hero mode, which has fans disappointed. You can expect that BlizzCon will feature some updates as to the hero shooter’s future, as well as news on Diablo 4 updates, as the game launches next month.

