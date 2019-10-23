Don't miss any Diablo and Overwatch announcements with our BlizzCon 2019 schedule

Blizzard Entertainment’s annual convention celebrating its game library and the announcement of new projects is right around the corner, and the company is reportedly cooking up a hefty BlizzCon 2019 schedule. There are potential sequel announcements for two of its most successful franchises, as well as potential news on an expansion for World of Warcraft.

As with every year’s BlizzCon celebration, there is a lot to watch. You’ll need to keep track of what is going on if you’re attending in person and want to see all your favorite games and meet up with fellow Blizzard fans at the Anaheim Convention Center. Below, we’ve compiled a full schedule based on information Blizzard has provided thus far so that you can make the most of the experience.

And of course, when the full BlizzCon 2019 events list has been revealed, we’ll update our schedule accordingly.

BlizzCon Pregame Festivities

October 31 from 9:00 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT

Before BlizzCon 2019 officially begins, Blizzard will be hosting a special get-together for its fans to meet up in a plaza outside the convention center, where they’ll be able to enjoy refreshments and make a plan with friends.

It’s your best chance to chat with fellow Blizzard players before the madness of BlizzCon 2019 kicks off, and with games like Overwatch and Diablo 3 on Switch, you might want to pack your console, too.

Night at the Faire

October 31 from 4 p.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT

Available only for those with either the Benefit Dinner Pass or the Portal Pass, a special Thursday preview of the Darkmoon Faire area called Night at the Faire.

Built as an “always-night market,” you’ll have the opportunity to take part in activities and get some free merchandise before anyone else. The glowing eye on the archway leading into the market is terrifying, but it appears there will be pin trading, which is much less terrifying.

BlizzCon Benefit Dinner

October 31 from 7 p.m. PT to 11 p.m. PT

Buying a BlizzCon Benefit Dinner Pass will give you access to the BlizzCon Benefit Dinner on Thursday night. Tickets are pricey at $750 a pop, but all net proceeds are being donated to the CHOC Children’s organization.

During the dinner, you will have the opportunity to talk with Blizzard staffers, including executives as well as artists and designers on the development team. The ticket also includes a signed art print, the Portal Pass, and reserved “Mythic Stage” seating for the opening ceremony and Community Night.

BlizzCon 2019 Day One

November 1 from 9:30 a.m. PT to 10 p.m.

BlizzCon 2019’s first official day will be its biggest, as not only will you have the opportunity to check out Blizzard’s lineup of games and expansions, but you’ll also be able to watch the BlizzCon opening ceremony, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. PT.

This ceremony is where Blizzard is likely to announce all its upcoming projects including, potentially, Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4. Friday will also include Community Night, filled with art, movie, talent, and costume contests, as well as a cosplay exhibition.

BlizzCon 2019 Day Two

November 2 from 9:30 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT

You’ll be able to experience more great Blizzard content on Saturday, November 2, and in place of another opening ceremony is the BlizzCon 2019 closing festivities event. This event will be filled with musical performances. Past musical guests have included blink-182, Metallica, Muse, Weird Al Yankovic, Linkin Park, Foo Fighters, and Tenacious D.

