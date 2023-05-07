Summer is one of the most exciting times to be a gamer, as it’s when most video game developers and publishers tease what’s coming next. For years, this was all centered around E3, but since that show went away due to the Covid-19 pandemic, publishers have switched things up and held a variety of reveal-focused live-stream events over the course of the entire season. 2023 is shaping up to be no different, especially now that E3 2023 is canceled.

From Meta to Microsoft to gaming’s main man Geoff Keighley, a lot of live-stream events have already been announced. It can be a lot to keep track of, but we’re here to help. This is every important, announcement-filled video game live stream happening over the course of summer 2023.

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase: 10 a.m. PT June 1

The first significant showcase of the summer months happens at 10 a.m. PT on June 1, as the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase will kick things off by revealing what’s coming next for Meta’s gaming headset. In the wake of the release of the PlayStation VR2 and a rough year for the wider company, Meta really needs to establish what Meta Quest users have to look forward to in the near future.

Summer Game Fest: June 8

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest showcase returns yet again on June 8, although a specific time for the event hasn’t been shared yet. Like in previous years, expect this showcase to feature a wide variety of announcements from all corners of the game industry. If we’re lucky, an E3-sized announcement or two will happen.

Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Double Feature: June 11

Starting at 10 a.m. PT on June 11, Microsoft is going to hold two showcases back to back. First is the Xbox Games Showcase, which Microsoft says will feature “new surprises and first looks from our incredibly talented internal studios and our many creative partners around the world.” Immediately after that comes the Starfield Direct, which will provide a meaty deep dive into Bethesda Game Studios’ next RPG ahead of its September release.”

PC Gaming Show: June 11

Later on June 11, PC Gamer will hold yet another PC Gaming Show. As its title suggests, the primary purpose of this showcase is the highlight upcoming indie and AA games intended to release on PC over the coming months. If that’s your primary gaming platform, you definitely want to keep an eye on this presentation.

Future Games Show: June 11

PC Gamer’s sister site GamesRadar will also hold another one of its Future Games Show livestreams on June 11. Expect some interesting indie and AA announcements that didn’t make it into other showcases to be featured here.

Ubisoft Forward Live: June 12

After pulling out of E3 2023, Ubisoft told Video Games Chronicle that it “will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on 12th June in Los Angeles.” Ubisoft hasn’t revealed more about this event since then, but hopefully, it gives us another look at games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Xbox Games Showcase Extended: June 13

Following up Microsoft’s two June 11 presentations is Xbox Games Showcase Extended at 10 a.m. PT on June 13. This live stream will be slower-paced and give deeper dives into some of the games shown off during the June 11 live stream. It may also contain some smaller-scale announcements of its own.

THQ Nordic Digital Showcase: August 11

Jumping to August, we can expect the third annual THQ Nordic Digital Showcase at 12 p.m. PT on August 11. The Embracer Group-owned game publisher has confirmed that the showcase will give us new looks at Alone in the Dark, Outcast 2, and Trine 5, in addition to some world premiere announcements.

Gamescom Opening Night Live: August 22

Geoff Keighley’s annual Gamescom showcase returns at 11 a.m. PT on August 22. Like Summer Game Fest, Gamescom Opening Night Live is yet another place where developers of all shapes and sizes from different corners of the industry will show off their upcoming games ahead of this large European gaming trade show.

Future Games Show @ Gamescom: August 23

Keighley isn’t the only one planning to hold a showcase around Gamescom. GamesRadar has also confirmed that another Future Games Show will take place sometime on August 23. Expect it to be similar in format to the June showcase.

Showcases confirmed but not dated

After E3’s cancelation, Devolver Digital announced that it would still hold another one of its chaotic Devolver Direct showcases around Summer Game Fest.

