PlayStation Showcase teased Sony’s live service future, but I’m not impressed yet

Tomas Franzese
By

Ahead of the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, I wrote that the presentation needed to “elicit confidence in Sony’s future with live service.” Well, multiplayer-focused live service games did end up being a big part of the show, but I can’t say I’m that confident in them yet.

Between neat looks at single-player exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Synapse, Sony revealed four live-service games that it’s publishing. Those games are Haven Studios’ Fairgame$, Arrowhead Studios’ Helldivers 2, Bungie’s Marathon, and Firewalk Studios’ Concord. The fact that these accounted for almost every major first-party announcements of the show signals that we’re entering a new era for Sony: one where multiplayer rules.

Over the past year or so, PlayStation Studios has made it very clear that it’s trying to break into the games-as-a-service sector now that it’s perfected the single-player adventure with games like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok. Unfortunately, these early live service announcements raised more concerns than hope, which isn’t a great start when it comes to establishing a new direction for PlayStation.

A live service showcase

Haven’s sci-fi PvPvE heist game Fairgame$ was the PlayStation Showcase’s opening, and honestly, it wasn’t a memorable first showing. The trailer was purely cinematic, but its shots were composed like they were live gameplay. That still feels misleading 18 years after Sony did it with Killzone 2, even if it clarified it at the start of the trailer. It also means I don’t have a good idea of how this game will be structured and when I’ll have a chance to play it. All I know is that this is an anti-capitalist game that will probably also be a heavily monetized live service experience. It wasn’t a strong show opener; at least, like all of the other titles on this list, it’s also coming to PC.

Fairgame$ reveal trailer tells players to Cheat the Rich.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Fairgame$ was followed up by the long-awaited reveal of Helldivers 2, a sequel to an entertaining 2015 PS Plus sci-fi top-down shooter. To Helldivers 2’s credit, it had the most honest-feeling showing of these games, with a trailer that showed lots of impressive third-person action gameplay and even gave a 2023 release window. Even if its anti-capitalist undertones were a bit similar to Fairgame$, this was the style of reveal I was hoping to see from Sony’s live service announcements. Unfortunately, it was the only live service game reveal to feature any actual gameplay.

After a break from live service announcements, Bungie emerged to reveal that it was reviving Marathon as a sci-fi PvP extraction shooter. While it’s very surprising to see Marathon coming back and that Bungie is making something other than Destiny, it was a purely cinematic trailer that leaned into its techno-futuristic aesthetics — much like Fairgame$’s reveal trailer. A dev diary released after the reveal also says that we’ll need to wait a while to learn more and see gameplay. But you can buy a $77 shirt based on this game we don’t know much about yet, though.

A player gets shot in the head in Marathon's reveal trailer.
Bungie

The most underwhelming reveal of them all, though, would come right before the show’s end with Concord. This is the first game from a newly acquired studio named Firewalk Games, but it didn’t feel that important of a game to Sony, with its purely cinematic reveal trailer that barely showed anything other than the inside of a spaceship (Editor’s note: I watched and covered the entire show and have no memory of seeing this game at all). A PlayStation Blog post would go on to say the game is a “PvP multiplayer first-person shooter,” which feels like something that should’ve come across in its reveal. From the start to the end of the showcase, you couldn’t escape live service games being developed and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Why these reveals didn’t work

Outside of Helldivers 2, none of these games managed to leave a palpable impression of what their game experience will actually be like, which is critical when you’re trying to convince people that these live service games are the future for PlayStation owners. Frankly, the titles shown feel oddly similar as they’re all some variation on the sci-fi live service game (and Sony already owns Destiny!).

Of course, each of these games occupies a different multiplayer niche, but their showings blended together as mostly vague cinematic reveals of sci-fi live service games. When you’re trying to announce games that will stand out in a games-as-a-service market where titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Destiny 2 are already taking up most of those players’ time and money, you need to highlight what makes your game feel unique.

Helldivers combat on a sand planet.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Instead of getting excited for these games, I get the vibe that Sony is hedging its investments by releasing four similar sci-fi multiplayer live service titles in the hopes that one of them takes off instead of putting their full effort behind one truly great live service title. That doesn’t make me feel confident in that game lineup, which is concerning because it’s clear that Sony was making a statement during this showcase about how important live service games will be for the brand going forward.

Obviously, Sony won’t abandon the kind of single-player games like God of War: Ragnarok that won over the hearts of gamers; titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Death Stranding 2 show that. That said, we could be heading toward a future where Sony is putting out more live service games than single-player titles. This was the company’s first chance to get players on board with that future, and it didn’t deliver the strongest sales pitch. It still has a lot of work to do to show the hardcore fans of its single-player adventures and players of other live service titles why they should care about the likes of Fairgame$, Helldivers 2, Marathon, or Concord.

I’m already pining for PlayStation VR2 to get Half-Life: Alyx
half life alyx vr details feature

I haven't played Half-Life: Alyx, but I really, really want to.

Last month, I picked up the PlayStation VR2 as my first virtual reality headset and have been enjoying a wide range of games on it since then, from Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded to Horizon Call of the Mountain. Although the lack of exciting new titles in PSVR2's launch window library doesn't bother me that much as this is my first VR experience, I do still recognize that there are only a couple of games that are pushing the PSVR2's technology and giving Sony's second VR outing a clear identity.

Read more
PlayStation VR2 is my first headset. Here’s what I think after one week in VR
A side view of the PlayStation VR2, which sits on a wood table.

Before my PlayStation VR2 arrived at my doorstep last week, my experience playing in VR was minimal. I'd reported on the industry and its games for years, but my actual playtime in a headset was limited to an Eve: Valkyrie demo at a GameStop ahead of PlayStation VR's launch, a couple of demos at trade shows, and one 15-minute session of Phantom: Covert Ops on Meta Quest 2 while hanging out with a friend. 
Despite claims by companies like Meta that VR would serve as the future of communication and entertainment, the technology seemed too scattershot and underdeveloped for my liking, with many competitors putting out underpowered headsets, many of which need a wire or two. That said, part of me still wondered if it would take the right headset with the right features and game library to transform the gaming medium forever. Although the Meta Quest 2 has tempted me for some time, it was the PlayStation VR2 that finally got me to bite the bullet and embrace VR.

PSVR2 is expensive at $550, but it appealed to me with its impressive specs and the fact that it only requires one wired connection to the PS5. That was all I needed to bite the bullet. Since it arrived, I've gone all-in on the tech to make up for lost time, trying out games like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded. Although I'm impressed by the headset's power and how comfortable it is, don't consider me a convert just yet. I can't imagine it replacing traditional gaming on my PS5 or becoming my preferred social setting anytime soon, and that leaves me to wonder how high VR's ceiling can actually go.
Strapping in
My first thought when I got my PSVR2 was that the package was much smaller and lighter than I expected. VR always seemed large and clunky from an outside perspective, so I was impressed by the sleek and easy-to-unbox packaging and the headset's manageable size. Next, I had to set up the headset, which was something I was dreading as a first-time user. Surprisingly, the setup process was pretty quick after I plugged in the headset.
Within about 15 minutes, I had completed the initial setup and was already familiar with the passthrough tool. It didn't dig into my head and nose like I thought it would, mercifully. The few times I've strapped on other VR headsets, they've always felt like they're squeezing my face. That was not the case here, as I easily adjusted the headset to my liking. Even the feeling of the wire quickly became a non-factor for me as I played more and more.

Read more
Everything announced at Sony’s February 2023 State of Play
Harley Quinn lays down while speaking to Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's reveal trailer

Following shows from Nintendo and Microsoft, Sony held its first major showcase of the year on Thursday. PlayStation has had a busy 2023 so far with Forspoken's release in January and the February 22 launch of the PlayStation VR2. The February 23 State of Play serves more as a stopgap, highlighting many notable third-party games and indies coming to the PlayStation 5 and PSVR2 over the next several months. The presentation ended with a lengthy segment dedicated to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, giving us our clearest look yet at Rocksteady Studios' next game.
State of Play | February 23, 2023 | [ENGLISH]
It was a pretty packed show, although none of the announcements were quite able to match the ones made at Nintendo and Microsoft's early 2023 game showcases. Regardless, there are still plenty of reveals that PlayStation fans should know about from this State of Play. That's why we rounded up everything announced during the event right here.
5 games announced for PlayStation VR

The February 2023 State of Play started with a look at five upcoming PlayStation VR2 games. The first was a supernatural shooter called The Foglands. After that, we got a look at the PSVR2 port of Green Hell VR. Then, nDreams announced a first-person shooter where players can manipulate gravity called Synapse. That was followed up by a trailer for the sci-fi shooter Journey to Foundation, based on Issac Asimov's creation. Finally, we saw Before Your Eyes in VR. These games will launch throughout 2023. 
March's PlayStation Plus games revealed

Read more