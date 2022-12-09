Death Stranding sequel officially announced for PlayStation 5

Kojima Productions officially announced the sequel to 2019’s Death Stranding, under the working title DS2, during the Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. It will use Sony’s proprietary Decima engine that powered Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West.

The game’s reveal trailer showed actress Lea Seydoux as Fragile, a character from the first game, holding a baby. As they are escaping, Fragile gets hit by a bullet, crashes her motorcycle, and drops the baby.

The baby starts bleeding and Fragile seems to either pass out or succumb to her wounds. The trailer also shows actor Norman Reedus reprising his role as protagonist Sam Porter Bridges, albeit older than he was in the first game and sporting white hair.

DEATH STRANDING 2（Working Title）- TGA 2022 Teaser Trailer

No release date window was revealed for DS2, but the end of the trailer shows the PlayStation 5 logo, so it will at least launch there. It’s unknown whether it will also come to PC at launch or later on considering that the first game was also on that platform too.

The original version of Death Stranding was also released on PC Game Pass, so it’s possible that Death Stranding 2 could come to the subscription service as well.

Earlier this year, Reedus seemingly confirmed the existence of a sequel to Death Stranding, even though Kojima Productions hadn’t officially announced anything yet.

After the DS2 trailer debuted, Kojima said that he is currently working on another game, as well as other different projects. The other game that he mentioned is most likely his Microsoft project for Xbox, which is reportedly code-named Overdose. He didn’t provide any more details and said he hopes to share more information soon.

