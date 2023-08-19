We live in an era where basically every device in our homes can connect to the internet in some way, and most of them can provide in-depth searching through apps and web browsers. The previous generation of consoles was included in this modern experience, and even the Xbox Series X features full-fledged web browsing – but for those who have purchased a PlayStation 5, the situation is a little bit more complicated.

Does the PS5 have a web browser?

The PS5 does not have a traditional web browser in the way that the PS4 did, meaning users can’t quickly pull up websites and surf the net with ease. This is no doubt a frustrating omission for those used to accessing the web from their previous consoles, and it’s honestly a bit strange that Sony chose to leave out such a useful feature. However, while you may not be able to pull up a browser from your main menu, there is technically a workaround to gain access to an extremely limited web browser by finagling with the Twitter linking function in your settings, but it’s an awful lot of trouble to go through for something that doesn’t really function in a way that users can actually benefit from.

Unfortunately, Sony doesn’t seem to want to add an official web browser app to the PS5, as the company has expressed on various occasions that it doesn’t feel that such functionality is important for gaming consoles. So, if you’re in the PlayStation ecosystem, it appears that your web browsing will have to continue exclusively on your old PS4. It’s a bummer, but hey, maybe you could try getting one of those refrigerators with web functionality.

