PS5 controllers now work even better with your PC

Sony is extending its reach into the PC gaming world with the introduction of its new PlayStation Accessories app. The new application allows players to fully customize the DualSense Edge controller directly from their Windows PCs.

Offering a suite of customization options that were previously only available on the PlayStation 5, PC gamers can adjust stick sensitivity, button mapping, and trigger dead zones, among other settings. This level of customization brings the PS5’s premium controller experience to a broader audience, making it a compelling choice for PC gamers looking for a high-quality controller with a wealth of options.

Recommended Videos

Interestingly, the application itself isn’t entirely new. As pointed out by Tom’s Hardware, it’s essentially a revamped version of the older “Firmware Updater for DualSense Wireless Controller.” The update introduces a completely redesigned interface and adds the ability to customize the DualSense Edge when paired with top-tier gaming PCs.

If you are using the standard DualSense controller, firmware updates are still supported, but customization options remain exclusive to the DualSense Edge.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming ReSpec Subscribe Check your inbox!

Apart from customizations, the app allows for up to 30 profiles, so players can create and switch between different setups for various games or genres, whether they’re diving into a fast-paced shooter or a methodical RPG.

Sony’s push into the PC market with the PlayStation Accessories app is part of a broader strategy to expand its ecosystem. This move follows previous initiatives, such as bringing former PlayStation exclusives like Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and God of War to PC, and it signals Sony’s recognition of the growing importance of the PC gaming community.

By enabling PC gamers to use and customize PlayStation hardware, Sony is not only catering to a new segment of gamers, but also creating a more unified gaming experience across platforms. With the PlayStation Accessories app setting a new precedent, it’s possible we could see more cross-platform functionalities or even new hardware designed with both PlayStation and PC gamers in mind.

If you are interested in the app, you can download it for free from Sony’s official website.