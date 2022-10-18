Sony’s PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge wireless controller will launch globally on January 26, 2023, through select retailers including the PlayStation website. In a blog post, Sony confirmed the device will cost $200 in the U.S. and pre-orders will begin on October 25. Sony also noted that the replaceable stick modules will be available for $20 on the same day.

The PS5 DualSense Edge is a highly customizable controller, giving players the ability to swap out the stick caps, stick modules, and back paddles, along with plenty of button mapping options. It’s essentially Sony’s answer to the Xbox Elite Series 2. It offers adjustable trigger stops and dead zones, and lets players fine-tune the stick sensitivity, which is particularly useful in games that require fast reflexes. The controller closely mirrors the standard white PS5 DualSense design, but with plenty of additional bells and whistles.

Alongside the controller’s release date, Sony also released a new trailer showcasing the device’s features.

DualSense Edge - Features Trailer | PS5

Everything you need to get started with the DualSense Edge wireless controller is available with the set, including a white carrying case. For $200, here’s what you’ll get with the controller.

DualSense Edge wireless controller

USB braided cable

2 Standard caps

2 High dome caps

2 Low dome caps

2 Half dome back buttons

2 Lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

The DualSense Edge will be available at various retailers, but Sony also announced that you can purchase the device directly from the PlayStation website in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg (while supplies last).

The aforementioned stick module replacements will launch on January 26, 2023, through the PlayStation site, and at other retailers on February 23, 2023.

