 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

PS5 DualSense Edge controller launches in January, but it’ll cost you $200

Joseph Yaden
By

Sony’s PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge wireless controller will launch globally on January 26, 2023, through select retailers including the PlayStation website. In a blog post, Sony confirmed the device will cost $200 in the U.S. and pre-orders will begin on October 25. Sony also noted that the replaceable stick modules will be available for $20 on the same day.

The PS5 DualSense Edge is a highly customizable controller, giving players the ability to swap out the stick caps, stick modules, and back paddles, along with plenty of button mapping options. It’s essentially Sony’s answer to the Xbox Elite Series 2. It offers adjustable trigger stops and dead zones, and lets players fine-tune the stick sensitivity, which is particularly useful in games that require fast reflexes. The controller closely mirrors the standard white PS5 DualSense design, but with plenty of additional bells and whistles.

Alongside the controller’s release date, Sony also released a new trailer showcasing the device’s features.

DualSense Edge - Features Trailer | PS5

Everything you need to get started with the DualSense Edge wireless controller is available with the set, including a white carrying case. For $200, here’s what you’ll get with the controller.

  • DualSense Edge wireless controller
  • USB braided cable
  • 2 Standard caps
  • 2 High dome caps
  • 2 Low dome caps
  • 2 Half dome back buttons
  • 2 Lever back buttons
  • Connector housing
  • Carrying case

The DualSense Edge will be available at various retailers, but Sony also announced that you can purchase the device directly from the PlayStation website in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg (while supplies last).

The aforementioned stick module replacements will launch on January 26, 2023, through the PlayStation site, and at other retailers on February 23, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

The best fighting games for PS5
the best fighting games for xbox one mortal kombat 11
The PS5 games with the best graphics
Death Stranding
Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5
hollow knight silk song xbox hollowknight silksong
The PS5 is going gray with its new camouflage accessory line
ps5 grey camouflage color accessories camo
Best PS5 game deals: Hours of AAA entertainment from $17
Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.
Best PlayStation deals for October 2022
PS5 and DualSense art.
Best video game deals for October 2022
The best multiplayer games on the Xbox Series X
how to get ashen keys in sea of thieves chests
How to get every ending in Valkyrie Elysium
Valkyrie recruiting a knight.
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 guide: All week 4 quests and how to complete them
Battling The Herald in Herald's Sanctum in Fortnite.
This Lenovo gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti is over $700 cheaper today
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
Best gaming laptop deals for October 2022
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops
Resident Evil Village devs had to change Mercenaries stages to fit Lady Dimitrescu
Lady D defeating enemy in Resident Evil Village.