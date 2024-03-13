 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

New PS5 update makes the DualSense’s mic and speaker even better

Tomas Franzese
By
A DualSense and DualSense Edge sit on a table together.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

Sony rolled out another beefy PlayStation 5 update today with the main goals of improving the speakers and mic on the DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers and deepening the number of Share Screen viewer interactions.

According to a PlayStation Blog post from when this update first entered beta testing in February, the speaker on the DualSense controller will now be able to output sounds more clearly at a higher volume. If you’ve been playing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, this update is useful because it will make Chadley sound better when they are speaking through your DualSense. Sony also says it’s using machine learning to improve noise cancellation on the DualSense’s built-in microphone.

Recommended Videos

“Background noise from button presses and game audio are suppressed, resulting in a better voice chat experience,” the PlayStation Blog post states. Make sure you update both your console and DualSense controller today for access to these improvements. Once you do so, you’ll also see the option to adjust the PS5 power indicator’s brightness in your PS5 system settings menu.

Related

Outside of those improvements, the other area that’s seen some major updates is Share Screen, the feature that lets players stream gameplay from their console to their friends. Following this March 13 update, Share Screen viewers now have the ability to move a pointer around on the screen. They can use this pointer to draw lines or ping certain areas of the screen to help the player hosting the stream. Viewers can also now also use emoji reactions.

This update is available to all PS5 owners now, while the Share Screen additions will come to that PlayStation App on mobile phones sometime later this month.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
How to use an external hard drive on PS5
Two versions of the PS5 side by side.

The PlayStation 5 is a remarkable system, but it doesn't come with much storage space. Breaking from the 1TB the Xbox Series X offers, the PS5 only offers 825GB. Worse, after accounting for the storage space the PS5 takes up by default, users are left with just over 650GB of space. Thankfully, you can use external storage to expand your space, and in this guide, we're going to show you how to use an external hard drive on PS5.
How to use an external HDD or SSD on PS5

Before you can use an external hard drive on PS5, you need to make sure it's compatible. It doesn't matter if your external drive is a hard disk drive (HDD) or solid-state drive (SSD), you can use it on PS5 as long as it uses USB 3.0 or later. USB 2.0 external hard drives won't work. Because they won't work, you'll need to connect your external hard drive to one of the two USB-A ports on the back of the PS5. The USB-A port on the front is only rated for USB 2.0, so it won't work. Also, plug the drive directly into a console (don't use a USB hub or extension cable).

Read more
The best fighting games for PS5
street fighter 6 preview summer game fest screenshotter youtube streetfighter6 announcetrailer 2 24

There's an entire generation of gamers out there who cut their teeth in the old arcades. Standing side by side with your opponent was the only option for real player-versus-player competition back in the day, and the king of the competitive genres was undoubtedly fighting games. The simple premise of two fighters squaring off against each other spawned some of the most popular and successful gaming franchises of all time. To this day, games that once made their debut in arcade cabinets are releasing new sequels for your home consoles to play from the comfort of your own sofa.

Whether against the computer, online, or playing locally on your couch, fighting games offer a pure test of skill that many compare to games like chess. Unlike chess, though, each fighting game has its own rules, systems, matchups, and more to learn. Factor in things like pure 2D versus 3D fighters, extra modes, and character rosters, and any two fighting games can look almost entirely different. Plus, there's always the art style to consider, too. The PS5's hardware is perfect for running fighting games, which demand rock-solid performance, and it's home to all the biggest franchises, from legacy series like Street Fighter and Tekken to one-offs like Dragon Ball FighterZ. If you want to throw down in a one-on-one test of skill, there are the best fighting games for PS5.

Read more
The best co-op games on PS5
Cody and May shooting in It Takes Two.

Games have always been meant to be played with other people. Sure, there are dozens of fantastic single-player experiences out there, and those are some of our favorites, but there's something different about experiencing a game with one or more real people either sitting next to you or across the world via an online experience. Most of the time, games focus on competition, but many of us would rather team up with our friends than fight against them. Thankfully, games that offer full-on co-op experiences are better than ever on the PlayStation 5.

Right from the console's launch, the PS5 has offered ways for friends, family, and everyone who enjoys games to come together and experience them. There are amazing co-op experiences to be found in just about every genre out there, meaning you are sure to find at least one that fits your specific tastes. To help you in your search for the best co-op games for you and your partner to try out, here are the best ones we could find on the PS5.

Read more