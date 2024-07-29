 Skip to main content
Check out the eyes on this special edition Astro Bot PS5 controller

By
The Astro bot sitting on top of the Astro Bot DualSense controller, which is a white controller with blue handles. The middle button also has eyes that look like Astro's.
PlayStation

We only have a couple of months to go before Astro Bot releases on PlayStation 5, but if that weren’t enough, there’s now a limited edition DualSense controller to go along with it.

Astro developers Team Asobi announced the Astro Bot Limited Edition controller, which looks just like the adorable PlayStation mascot. It’ll go up for preorder starting at 7 a.m. PT on August 9 for $80, and fully on sale on Astro Bot launch day September 6.

This limited edition DualSense controller very much evokes Astro, with his eyes on the touch pad. The body’s design is based on the Dual Speeder, so the the main body is white, with dark blue on the handles and light-blue accents on the buttons.

The Astro series is known for its technical demos of PlayStation features; Astro’s Playroom specifically showed off the features of the PlayStation 5 and the new DualSense controller. Nicolas Doucet, head of Team Asobi, said in a PlayStation blog post that the team is adding even more interactions between Astro Bot and your DualSense controller in the new game.

The biggest additions are to haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers, which Doucet says convey even more detail to the player during movement and combat. For example, the blog mentions that you’ll feel the thruster as you hit the trigger to use the bulldog jetpack. You’ll also feel more textures and impacts as you play, like the haptics responding in a specific way to sand or the impact of a large boss thumping the ground.

The controller is designed to look like the Dual Speeder, so of course there are trigger and haptic features related to that too, along with the motion control.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
