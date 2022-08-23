 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Sony reveals customizable PS5 DualSense Edge controller

Cristina Alexander
By

Sony has revealed a totally brand new controller for the PS5 at Gamescom: DualSense Edge. It’s the very first high-performance, highly customizable controller in PlayStation history.

As Sony wrote in the PlayStation Blog, the DualSense Edge controller allows players to fine-tune the controls that tailor to their unique play style. The ability to customize control maps makes it stand out from the original DualSense controller, and it’s something PlayStation’s art director Daisuke Kurihara is very proud of.

“We wanted to build on the legacy of iconic PlayStation controllers by creating a controller that empowers players to experiment and personalize elements based on their own unique playstyle — whether they are a competitive gamer or someone who just enjoys having more options to customize their play,” Kurihara said. “The DualSense Edge wireless controller also features a number of thoughtful design touches that we hope players will enjoy, including a distinct DualSense controller-inspired black-and-white color scheme and a unique PlayStation Shapes pattern on the touchpad and trigger surfaces.”

Get a first look at the DualSense Edge wireless controller: https://t.co/PJEVb216T2

Customizable controls, back buttons, changeable stick caps, on-controller interface and more pic.twitter.com/sAtVdrg6Us

&mdash; PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 23, 2022

Players can customize the controls by remapping or deactivating specific button inputs and fine-tuning their aim by adjusting analog stick sensitivity and dead zones, which is the distance you move the stick before the game recognizes it. This level of customization can be useful in competitive first-person shooters like Overwatch and Destiny 2 and racing games like Forza Horizon 5.

The best part is you can save your control profiles for each game and swap between them when you switch games, adjust your game setup with the dedicated Fn button, and for the first time ever, change the stick caps and back buttons. The three types of swappable stick caps (standard, high-dome, and lever) help to maintain grip and stability, while the back buttons (high-dome and lever) can be adjusted to any button input. The stick modules can be replaced at any time, although you may have to spend extra money on them since they’re sold separately.

The color scheme for the DualSense Edge is almost the same. However, Sony made it stand out from the original DualSense even further by painting the touchpad black.

It’s unknown when the DualSense Edge controller will be released. Sony will be giving more details about it in the coming months.

Editors' Recommendations

Sony has shipped over 117M PlayStation 4 systems, per final tally

playstation 4 final shipment numbers ps4

Nexon’s Project Magnum now known as The First Descendant

A character aims and shoots a gun in The First Descendant.

PS5 is losing an obscure multiplayer feature you didn’t know about

The Playstation 5 system standing upright. standing upright.

The Last of Us Part I should launch on PlayStation Plus Premium

Ellie looking concerned.

Lenovo Legion gaming laptop and desktop both got massive discounts

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC with RTX 3070.

Xbox exclusive High On Life delayed to December due to bugs

high on life delay xbox

‘Wordle’ today, August 19: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#426)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is a birthday treat, but online play spoils the party

Kirby rolls through an icea cream course in Kirby's Dream Buffet.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 features an unreleased game by Sonic legend Takashi Iizuka

sega genesis mini 2 announced

Once a PlayStation exclusive, Death Stranding is coming to Game Pass next week

Death Stranding

The best Intel processors for 2022

Intel Core i7 8th Gen hand scale

MultiVersus was July’s bestselling game despite being free-to-play

Batman and other characters fighting in MultiVersus.

Best gaming PC deals: Get a high-end rig from $499 today

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.