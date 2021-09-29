PlayStation 5 is without a doubt one of the most popular gaming consoles ever released, but that doesn’t mean it’s not without a few issues. Sony has already released multiple patches aimed at fixing stability and performance for the platform — and even its fancy new DualSense controller needs to be updated at regular intervals. The process is relatively painless — minus a bit of downtime while it installs — but Sony has gone to great lengths to ensure updating your PS5 controller is as simple as can be.

Further reading

Updating your PS5 controller

There are two ways to update your PS5 controller — automatically or manually. Both of them are surprisingly easy and convenient and can be completed in a matter of minutes.

How to update your PS5 controller automatically

The easiest way to update your PS5 controller is to let it happen automatically. If an update is ready for the DualSense controller, your PS5 console will send you an alert. When you see this prompt, simply connect your DualSense to your PS5 using its USB-C cable, click Update Now, and wait for the update to finish. While it’s updating, make sure you don’t turn off your console or disconnect your controller.

If you’d rather not bother with the update, you can select Notify After 24 Hours to be reminded the following day. There’s no real harm in doing this, so if you have a group of friends waiting in a lobby for you, feel free to postpone your update.

How to update your PS5 controller manually

While the easiest way to handle PS5 controller updates is through the automatic prompt, you can always check for updates and perform them manually by heading to your Home screen. From there, navigate to Settings, then find the Accessories tab. Scroll through the Accessories tab until you’ve found the Controllers menu, and select Wireless Controller Device Software.

From there, it’s as simple as plugging in your controller with a USB-C cable and waiting for the update to complete.

Why should I update my DualSense controller?

Beyond removing those annoying update prompts, there are plenty of reasons why you should update your DualSense controller as soon as possible. Sony has sent out numerous patches in the PS5’s short lifespan, many of which have sought to improve the DualSense’s overall stability and performance. In other words, anyone who has run into connection issues could benefit from updating their controller.

DualSense updates often work in conjunction with PS5 console updates. One update earlier this year fixed a battery indicator bug that caused a constant low battery icon to appear on the screen — even if you had just charged your device. So far, we haven’t seen any majority functionality additions through DualSense updates, although it’s certainly a possibility for the future.

Editors' Recommendations