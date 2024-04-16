How to turn off the DualSense controller speaker on PS5

There are a lot of creative features integrated into the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller, including a small speaker that is often used to add a layer of immersion in certain games. However, if you're annoyed by this speaker's interruptions — or if you're just trying to cut down on noise while folks are sleeping, perhaps — you can actually disable this feature altogether. Here's how to turn off the DualSense controller speaker on your PS5.
When you're ready to disable the speaker on your DualSense, follow the instructions below.
Step 1: Click the Settings gear icon from your PS5's home screen.
Step 2: Choose Accessories from the next menu.
Step 3: Select the Controller (General) option.
Step 4: Scroll down and click Controller Speaker, then drag the toggle all the way to the left to disable sound from the speaker.
