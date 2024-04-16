 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to turn off the DualSense controller speaker on PS5

Billy Givens
By

There are a lot of creative features integrated into the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller, including a small speaker that is often used to add a layer of immersion in certain games. However, if you're annoyed by this speaker's interruptions — or if you're just trying to cut down on noise while folks are sleeping, perhaps — you can actually disable this feature altogether. Here's how to turn off the DualSense controller speaker on your PS5.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • DualSense Controller

PS5 Dual Sense controller on a dark background.
Sony / .

When you're ready to disable the speaker on your DualSense, follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Click the Settings gear icon from your PS5's home screen.

Step 2: Choose Accessories from the next menu.

Related

Step 3: Select the Controller (General) option.

Step 4: Scroll down and click Controller Speaker, then drag the toggle all the way to the left to disable sound from the speaker.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
This PS5 bundle saves you $70 on the console and Spider-Man 2
A PS5 sits on a table.

Gamers who haven't upgraded to the PlayStation 5, this is the offer that you've been waiting for -- the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle for only $450 from Best Buy. The console already costs $500 and the game sells for $70, so you're looking at savings of $120 if you purchase this bundle. You're going to have to act fast though -- while the supply issues of the PlayStation 5 are a thing of the past, it still flies off the shelves, so if you don't want to wait for the next restock, you better complete your transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 Slim Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle
The PlayStation 5 has been updated with the PlayStation 5 Slim, which is more than just a smaller version of the popular console. There's no performance upgrade between these two versions, but you do get slightly more built-in storage at 1TB from 825GB. That translates to usable storage of around 842GB from 667GB, which is nearly 200GB of space that you can fill with installed games, save data, screenshots, and more. The console still comes with the impressive DualSense controller, which offers haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Read more
All upcoming PS5 games: 2024 and beyond
Eve kneeling with her sword.

The PlayStation 5 has been out for some time now, and its reception has been mostly positive. It includes lots of quality-of-life improvements over its predecessor, the PlayStation 4, such as faster load times, a solid-state drive (SSD) instead of a regular hard disk drive (HDD), and an improved controller in the form of the new DualSense. However, a console is only as good as the games available on it, and thankfully, the PS5 has you covered on that front as well.

While the machine already has a worthy library of great PS5 games, there are even more to look forward to, with some releasing as soon as this month, while others are still years away. In the video game world, it's not uncommon to be aware of games that are still several years out from release. It's also normal for a new game to be revealed and launched within just a couple of months. In this comprehensive list, we'll go through the major PS5 releases scheduled for 2023 and speculate on future games.

Read more
PlayStation 6: release date speculation, price, specs, and more
sony reveals customizable ps5 dualsense edge controller front and back

In a recent quote, Sony Senior Vice President Naomi Matsuoka said: "Looking ahead, PS5 will enter the latter stage of its life cycle." Many in the industry took that to mean that we may be hearing about the next PlayStation console sooner rather than later.

Considering Sony has yet to break its naming convention, it feels safe to assume whatever future home console we get will be called the PlayStation 6. But not only has the name not been officially confirmed, but neither has the idea of a next-generation PlayStation console or even a PS5 Pro. It's almost a guarantee, but technically nothing is set in stone. Rumors and potential leaks have already started stirring up excitement, so let's see what the future of PlayStation may look like according to the rumors.
Release date speculation

Read more