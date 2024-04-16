How to turn off the DualSense controller speaker on PS5

There are a lot of creative features integrated into the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller, including a small speaker that is often used to add a layer of immersion in certain games. However, if you're annoyed by this speaker's interruptions — or if you're just trying to cut down on noise while folks are sleeping, perhaps — you can actually disable this feature altogether. Here's how to turn off the DualSense controller speaker on your PS5.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need DualSense Controller

When you're ready to disable the speaker on your DualSense, follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Click the Settings gear icon from your PS5's home screen.

Step 2: Choose Accessories from the next menu.

Step 3: Select the Controller (General) option.

Step 4: Scroll down and click Controller Speaker, then drag the toggle all the way to the left to disable sound from the speaker.

Editors' Recommendations