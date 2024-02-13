How to connect Bluetooth headphones to a PS5

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

While the PS5 does indeed have Bluetooth built-in, there is little native support for headphones or other audio products; Bluetooth on the PS5 has been included primarily for connecting wireless keyboards and mice, as well as approved Sony products. Don’t fret, though: there is a way to connect your headset to your game console, and it’s relatively easy—assuming you’re willing to buy a Bluetooth transmitter.

Once you have the Bluetooth transmitter, you’re a few easy steps away from connecting Bluetooth headphones to your PS5 . Read on as we describe the pairing process in detail.

Grab a Bluetooth adapter for your PS5

The first step in getting your Bluetooth headphones to pair with your PS5 is to pick up a USB-A or USB-C Bluetooth Audio Transmitter. These small devices can be inserted into one of your PS5’s USB ports and be used to connect to external Bluetooth audio devices.

We recommend picking up a USB-A Bluetooth transmitter as the PS5 offers three USB-A ports and only a single USB-C port; it is best to leave the USB-C port free for devices that would take better advantage of the high speed, powered connection, such as an external Solid State Drive (SSD) for storing games once your internal storage has been maxed.

Nearly any Bluetooth USB transmitter will work with your PS5, but if you would like a specific recommendation, this reliable option from Avantree will work perfectly; it supports Bluetooth 4.1, which won’t be a problem for Bluetooth audio headsets.

Plug your Bluetooth adapter into your PS5

Begin by plugging your Bluetooth USB-A or USB-C transmitter into your PS5. If you went with a USB-A type transmitter, you can plug it into either the PS5’s front-facing Hi-Speed USB-A port or one of its rear-facing Super-speed (10 Gbps) USB-A ports. If you selected a USB-C type transmitter, you will need to use the sole USB Type-C port on the front of the device. Once inserted into your PS5, you can begin the pairing process with your Bluetooth headphones.

Connect your Bluetooth headphones to your PS5

Once your Bluetooth transmitter is inserted into your PS5, there are no additional set up processes required to complete on the PlayStation; it will automatically recognize the Bluetooth transmitter and prepare it for the system. When you are ready to pair your Bluetooth headphones with the PS5, follow the instructions below.

Step 1: Turn on your Bluetooth headphones, then place them into pairing mode following your manufacturer’s instructions — you may need to check the user manual for details.

Step 2: On the Bluetooth transmitter, hold down the transmitter button until the LED light begins flashing, then wait for a moment.

Step 3: Your transmitter will automatically detect your Bluetooth headphones and establish a connection — you are ready to begin gaming on PS5 with your favorite headphones!

If the connection failed, turn off your headphones and try the provided instructions again; if you wait too long between placing both devices into pairing more, the pairing process may be halted. Additionally, be sure that your Bluetooth headphones are charged.

How to connect Bluetooth headphones to your PS5 without a transmitter

Want to connect Bluetooth headphones to your PS5 but bypass the whole Bluetooth transmitter buying process? We have a potential solution for you, depending on your television model.

Specifically, many modern TVs have Bluetooth capability, so you can pair your wireless Bluetooth headphones to it to watch—and play—without disturbing those around you. Here’s what to do:

Step 1: Navigate to the settings menu on your TV, and find the Bluetooth screen. Make sure Bluetooth pairing is enabled

Step 2: Next, enable pairing mode on your Bluetooth headphones.

Step 3: Check for your particular headphones in the list of available Bluetooth devices on your TV, and initiate the pairing process.

Viola! You should be ready to start gaming on you PS5 with the sound routed through your Bluetooth headphones.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you connect a Bluetooth headset to PS5?

Unfortunately, the PS5 does not offer native Bluetooth headphone support. In order to connect a Bluetooth headset to the PS5, you’ll have to purchase a USB-A or USB-C Bluetooth adapter and connect it to one of the available ports on your console. With the adapter on and ready to go, pairing your Bluetooth headphones to your PS5 is a simple process.

Turn on your Bluetooth headphones, then place them into pairing mode. On the Bluetooth transmitter, hold down the transmitter button until the LED light begins flashing. Your transmitter will automatically detect your Bluetooth headphones and establish a connection.

Why does the PS5 not support Bluetooth audio?

According to Sony itself, the PS5 doesn’t support Bluetooth audio because of issues related to “latency performance and bandwidth.” That said, there’s an easy workaround: simply purchase a Bluetooth adapter for your PS5. With one of these handy devices, pairing your Bluetooth headphones to your PS5 is a simple process.

Can AirPods connect to PS5?

Unfortunately, your AirPods won’t connect to your PS5 on their own, since Sony’s console doesn’t offer native Bluetooth audio support. However, buying a Bluetooth adapter can solve this problem, and allow you to connect your AirPods, or any other type of Bluetooth headphones, to your PS5.

